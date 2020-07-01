PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
A Summary Report by Executive Dossier LLP Recently Published a Specialty Research Report on Innovations in Battery Technology to Give Quick Updates in Battery Industry


Pune, India, July 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Executive Dossier LLP, a specialty research report startup, recently published a report on battery technology. It is mainly useful for those engaged in research, design or selection of batteries for various products. The report is in summary format to save valuable time of the readers yet provide them critical information about the subject. The report can also be a handy reference tool for university / college students of various engineering disciplines.

The report highlights basic concept and terminologies, specialized applications, advancements in battery technology field, India and global updates, and ample amount of reference links to deep dive further on interested topics.

Browse through the summary of report and Table of Content at https://execdossier.com/report/the-executive-guide-to-batteries/

Table of Content:
1. Background and pricing
2. Basic battery concepts and terminologies
3. Types of batteries
4. Sources of metals used in batteries
5. Manufacturing countries / companies
6. Specialized applications and associated battery material
7. Recycling
8. Battery Management Systems
9. India updates / Indian roadmap by NITI Aayog
10. Reference links to
11. Different technologies in storage space
12. Articles
13. Applications
14. Books and reference websites
15. Magazines
16. Startups / other companies in battery technology

About us:
Executive Dossier LLP is a company that specializes in technical and business consultancy to CxOs of large companies and also startup founders.

For more details visit us at https://execdossier.com/
Contact Information
Executive Dossier LLP
Anuja Kelkar
+91-9822912149
Contact
https://execdossier.com

