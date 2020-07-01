Press Releases Wilmington Eye Press Release

Receive press releases from Wilmington Eye: By Email RSS Feeds: Wilmington Eye Celebrates Grand Opening of New Scotts Hill Facility

Locally owned medical practice opens new facility amidst pandemic to respond to growing need for affordable vision care and specialty services.

Wilmington, NC, July 01, 2020 --(



Currently, residents of Porters Neck and Hampstead have to drive more than 15 miles to the practice’s main facility on New Hanover Medical Park Drive to receive essential vision specialty services like cataract evaluations, corneal disease care, and pediatric and adult strabismus. With the new, more-conveniently located Scotts Hill facility, residents will have convenient access to these essential vision specialty services. In addition, residents will also enjoy increased flexibility with scheduling of all vision care services offered by the practice, including preventative care appointments.



“Wilmington Eye is excited to increase our services in such a growing area. In particular, we know that for the population in Hampstead and surrounding area, travel into Wilmington for medical services can be time consuming and increasingly difficult. We look forward to providing full-service eye care closer to home for these patients,” said Dr. Robert van der Vaart, partner and ophthalmic surgeon at Wilmington Eye.



Despite the ongoing pandemic, Wilmington Eye continues to serve patients with safeguards in place like enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols, PPE requirements for all staff and patients, and extensive health screenings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This new facility will institute the same safeguards, helping to keep the community safe.



“As we open our newest state-of-the-art facility, safety remains a top priority. Our protocols for COVID-19 screening, social distancing, and disinfection will be in force as they are at all of our locations. The patient experience may look different during the COVID-19 pandemic, but we will continue to provide the same exceptional, compassionate care,” said Dr. Melissa Shipley, partner and pediatric ophthalmologist at Wilmington Eye.



To learn more about Wilmington Eye, its newest facility and its commitment to exceptional patient care, visit www.wilmingtoneye.com.



Wilmington Eye is proud to offer the area’s widest range of vision correction and surgical services available. Our highly trained team of board-certified ophthalmologists and optometrists work together to provide the highest standard of comprehensive patient care, from infancy through adulthood. Wilmington, NC, July 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Wilmington Eye, the largest multi-specialty ophthalmology group in southeastern North Carolina, today celebrates the opening of a brand-new facility in Scotts Hill. This new facility increases the services available to residents in the surrounding areas of Porters Neck, Hampstead, Holly Ridge and beyond.Currently, residents of Porters Neck and Hampstead have to drive more than 15 miles to the practice’s main facility on New Hanover Medical Park Drive to receive essential vision specialty services like cataract evaluations, corneal disease care, and pediatric and adult strabismus. With the new, more-conveniently located Scotts Hill facility, residents will have convenient access to these essential vision specialty services. In addition, residents will also enjoy increased flexibility with scheduling of all vision care services offered by the practice, including preventative care appointments.“Wilmington Eye is excited to increase our services in such a growing area. In particular, we know that for the population in Hampstead and surrounding area, travel into Wilmington for medical services can be time consuming and increasingly difficult. We look forward to providing full-service eye care closer to home for these patients,” said Dr. Robert van der Vaart, partner and ophthalmic surgeon at Wilmington Eye.Despite the ongoing pandemic, Wilmington Eye continues to serve patients with safeguards in place like enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols, PPE requirements for all staff and patients, and extensive health screenings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This new facility will institute the same safeguards, helping to keep the community safe.“As we open our newest state-of-the-art facility, safety remains a top priority. Our protocols for COVID-19 screening, social distancing, and disinfection will be in force as they are at all of our locations. The patient experience may look different during the COVID-19 pandemic, but we will continue to provide the same exceptional, compassionate care,” said Dr. Melissa Shipley, partner and pediatric ophthalmologist at Wilmington Eye.To learn more about Wilmington Eye, its newest facility and its commitment to exceptional patient care, visit www.wilmingtoneye.com.Wilmington Eye is proud to offer the area’s widest range of vision correction and surgical services available. Our highly trained team of board-certified ophthalmologists and optometrists work together to provide the highest standard of comprehensive patient care, from infancy through adulthood. Contact Information Wilmington Eye

Miranda Perales

910-763-3601



https://www.wilmingtoneye.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wilmington Eye