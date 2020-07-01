Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Swipestack Press Release

Receive press releases from Swipestack: By Email RSS Feeds: Swipestack - A Truly "Made in India" Image and Video-Sharing Social Network App is Launched

Bengaluru, India, July 01, 2020 --(



Swipestack offers an engaging social network experience to their community. Thanks to their Avant-garde “Swipe” feature and “No Complicated” algorithm people can now engage with everyone like never before.



In Swipestack, it's all about offering the user the ability to engage with everyone the following. It's being on top of everyone’s update and not missing out on a close friend’s update just because the update was not "engaging" enough.



Users can engage with the posts of the people and stuff they like through the “Stack,” a new approach to the generic social media feed and timeline. With Swipestack’s “Stack,” every post is displayed as a card, and by default, the user needs to engage with it. The user engages with the card either by swiping right or by swiping left. The Swipe Right also called heart swipe expresses your love for the post and the Swipe Left also called heartbroken swipe is pretty self-explanatory.



The Swipestack team believes it's not about getting swiped right or left instead it’s about getting swiped hence a total number of swipes regardless of the direction they were swiped is calculated and displayed on the post. The users can also engage with the post by comments, sharing the post with the people they follow.



Users can also chat on the app with the Swipestack’s completely secure and encrypted chat. Share real-time gossips and happenings through instant texts, images, and videos.



The app is envisioned and developed by a team of three developers hailing from Bengaluru and Pune. Unlike any other new social media apps, Swipestack is not a rip-off or clone of any existing global apps instead every bit of the app is designed and brought to life by the Swipestack team. Swipestack team is proud to call the app a truly original concept "Made In India" Social Network/Image and Video sharing service.



The Swipestack app features:



An innovative new social experience: engage, share, and grow with friends and family like never before. Thanks to the re-invented "Swipe" feature.



Enhanced chats: the encrypted and simple chat room to speak, gossip, and share stuff with the people you love



Capture or Live the moment by posting images or videos.



Shubhay Joshua

+91-9980480343



www.swipestack.co



