Toll Brothers' Kechter Farm Opens New Model Home

The Kechter Farm community has exceptional amenities for families.

Fort Collins, CO, July 01, 2020 --(



The Haywood II fully-decorated model home features an enticing covered porch and entry that lead into the welcoming foyer, with views to the beautiful dining room, soaring two-story great room with radiant window display, and desirable covered patio beyond. The well-equipped, stylish kitchen overlooks the main living areas and features a large center island, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and roomy pantry.



The Haywood’s secluded first-floor master bedroom is complete with sizable walk-in closet and spa-like master bath with dual-sink vanity, luxe glass-enclosed shower, and private water closet. Central to a bright bonus room, the secondary bedrooms each feature ample walk-in closets and share a full hall bath with dual-sink vanity. Additional highlights include a private study with a view of the covered porch, convenient powder room, centrally located laundry, and additional storage and closet space throughout.



Kechter Farm is a master-planned community of 415 home sites with picturesque mountain views, and is the only new construction master-planned community in southeast Fort Collins. Adjacent to the Fossil Creek Reservoir and raptor sanctuary, Kechter Farm has exceptional amenities including a resort-style pool, spa and 6,500-sq.ft. clubhouse with fitness center, event areas and a number of outdoor amenities. The community also has abundant open space, a playground, and miles of walking and biking trails.



Homes in The Enclave at Kechter Farm range in size from 1,871 square feet to more than 3,500 square feet, and are priced from the upper $400,000s.



“If you’re looking to move to a new home soon, you can visit our website for a virtual tour and/or make an appointment to come in to the sales center,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “We have four homes under construction that will be available for summer or fall move-ins.”



Kechter Farm is located south of Harmony Road and west of I-25, less than one mile from shopping and restaurants along the Harmony Corridor and only 10 minutes from downtown Fort Collins. Children in the community may attend schools in the highly regarded Poudre School District.



The sales office for Kechter Farm is located at 5944 Fall Harvest Way (Fort Collins, CO 80528) and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prospective buyers should call 970-221-2227 or visit KechterFarm.com.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



