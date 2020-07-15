Aural Desk Aims to be the New Wave in Remote Professional Audio Services for Advertising, Film and Musicians

Press Releases Aural Desk Press Release

Get in touch at www.auraldesk.com Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In June 2020, a new kind of remote agency company was born, taking in consideration to current situation the world is facing with borders during a pandemic state and the necessity to provide jobs for musicians that can’t rely on public performance to make a living.Each project is tailored to measure and Aural Desk provides seasoned professionals for every task on every budget. If the clients provides a clear intention, Aural Desk makes it happen.Aural Desk is a Remote Digital Agency formed by a team of Project Managers and audio experts focused on music production, audio post production and product development with global reach.The central component of the digital agency is their Project Management capacity. As a team of creative experts, they are one of the few remote agencies in Latin America that offers the service of highly trained and experienced Project Managers with a professional background in Music Production, Music Performance, Audio Post Production, Music Business, Digital Marketing, Content Creation, Film Scoring, Voice Overs, as well as Pedagogy and Curricular Design.Aural Desk sprouts from years of experience in the Music Business and Advertisement field. The team has provided services for many important commercial and corporate campaigns across Latin America and now looks to offer high-quality audio Production for the digital era on a global scale.The client base the company aspire to serve ranges from local to global Advertisement Agencies and creative teams looking for a serious service provider that can deliver products on a timely fashion, with no snags and, best of all, everything in one single stop. This means you do not have to look elsewhere for a complete solution to your needs. Aural Desk is where you can find all the professional means to materialize your creative and technical requirements.Aural Desk is a compact and well-coordinated team of experts that can provide you with the best talent, the best technology, and the best solutions.Get in touch at www.auraldesk.com Contact Information Aural Desk

Martin Strang

+5491155700743



www.auraldesk.com



