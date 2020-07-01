Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek's Ultra-Compact Edge AI System Powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Nano™ with Maxwell™ GPU Architecture for Intelligent Edge AI Applications – AIE100-903-FL

The advanced, customizable AIE100-903-FL is designed for intelligent edge AI applications including AI computing, edge computing, smart retail, smart city and more.

City of Industry, CA, July 01, 2020 --(



The powerful AIE100-903-FL has rich I/O interfaces, including one GbE LAN, one GbE PoE, one USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0 port, one Micro USB port and one HDMI 2.0 with 4K2K support. It also has one recovery switch, one reset button, one power button, one 12V DC power input and two SMA-type antenna openings. Images can be easily flashed without opening up the chassis through the AIE100-903-FL‘s recovery switch and Micro USB. The AI edge system has a 16GB eMMC onboard via the Jetson Nano and is equipped with one M.2 Key M 2280 slot and one Micro SD slot for massive data processing. For expandability, it has one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot and one SIM slot for 3G/4G, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. The ultra-compact AIE100-903-FL was designed for operation in harsh environments with a wide range of temperature from- 30°C to +60°C and can withstand vibration up to 3 Grms. It also offers an optional waterproof IP42-rated cover kit for enhanced protection in semi-outdoor environments.



“The high performance AIE100-903-FL is an ideal solution for projects that require powerful processing powers and high graphical performance. It also offers support for NVIDIA® JetPack 4.3.1 for ease of development in AI computing and deep learning applications that might require cameras, such as people counting, behavior analysis and facial recognition,” said Annie Fu, a product manager of the Edge AI System Division at Axiomtek.



The AIE100-903-FL is now available. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- High AI computing performance for GPU-accelerated processing

- Powerful NVIDIA® Jetson Nano™ with Maxwell™ GPU architecture with 128 NVIDIA CUDA® cores

- Customizable with optional IP42-rated cover kit for semi-outdoor applications

- Features one 15W GbE PoE for IP camera connection

- Wide operating temperature from -30°C to +60°C

- Offers support for NVIDIA® JetPack 4.3.1



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management. City of Industry, CA, July 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Axiomtek, a leading design and manufacturing company of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to introduce the AIE100-903-FL, an ultra-compact, high performance edge AI system. It is powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson Nano™ module, which has a powerful quad-core ARM® Cortex®-A57 MPCore processor and NVIDIA Maxwell™ GPU architecture with 128 NVIDIA CUDA cores. The AIE100-903-FL‘s user-friendly design includes a 15W GbE PoE port that an IP camera can connect to for both power and video transmission. The advanced AIE100-903-FL is feature-rich and customizable and is designed for intelligent edge AI applications including AI computing, edge computing, smart retail, smart city and more.The powerful AIE100-903-FL has rich I/O interfaces, including one GbE LAN, one GbE PoE, one USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0 port, one Micro USB port and one HDMI 2.0 with 4K2K support. It also has one recovery switch, one reset button, one power button, one 12V DC power input and two SMA-type antenna openings. Images can be easily flashed without opening up the chassis through the AIE100-903-FL‘s recovery switch and Micro USB. The AI edge system has a 16GB eMMC onboard via the Jetson Nano and is equipped with one M.2 Key M 2280 slot and one Micro SD slot for massive data processing. For expandability, it has one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot and one SIM slot for 3G/4G, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. The ultra-compact AIE100-903-FL was designed for operation in harsh environments with a wide range of temperature from- 30°C to +60°C and can withstand vibration up to 3 Grms. It also offers an optional waterproof IP42-rated cover kit for enhanced protection in semi-outdoor environments.“The high performance AIE100-903-FL is an ideal solution for projects that require powerful processing powers and high graphical performance. It also offers support for NVIDIA® JetPack 4.3.1 for ease of development in AI computing and deep learning applications that might require cameras, such as people counting, behavior analysis and facial recognition,” said Annie Fu, a product manager of the Edge AI System Division at Axiomtek.The AIE100-903-FL is now available. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.Some Key Features:- High AI computing performance for GPU-accelerated processing- Powerful NVIDIA® Jetson Nano™ with Maxwell™ GPU architecture with 128 NVIDIA CUDA® cores- Customizable with optional IP42-rated cover kit for semi-outdoor applications- Features one 15W GbE PoE for IP camera connection- Wide operating temperature from -30°C to +60°C- Offers support for NVIDIA® JetPack 4.3.1About Axiomtek Co., LtdAxiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management. Contact Information Axiomtek

Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Axiomtek Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend