Flipbuilder Announces a Magazine Maker for Australian Digital Publication

Flip PDF Pro is designed to bring in functionality and simplicity at the forefront by incorporating high-end technology. It ensures easy access to produce digital magazines and improved usability for Australian users.

Introducing digitization and interaction to the forefront, the magazine maker enables easy import of PDF documents to the software interface that lets users create an animated, media-rich, and interesting digital magazine. While print magazines can get extremely monotonous and boring, an online magazine helps readers to stay engaged with the help of entertaining multimedia. Users can easily convert the PDF to an online magazine and insert any engaging element to the e-magazine, including video, audio, images, and others. This not only enriches the magazine content, but also helps readers to acquire an immersive reading experience across all platforms.



"Now you can not only generate improved reading materials for readers, but also understand what content your readers like and what drives them to a higher engagement. By combining Google Analytics to the e-magazine, you could track the magazine performance and analyze user behavior to improve your content," says proudly Alice Lee, Marketing Head of FlipBuilder. "With Flip PDF Pro, your magazine content can have unlimited possibility."



Aside from offering valuable engagement, the magazine maker also allows users to track user behavior and gain a deeper insight into the digital magazine performance. This helps professionals to gauge the number of views, the total duration of readers on the pages, unique visits and so much more. With the help of this feature, users can efficiently measure the core performance of the magazine metrics. It not only helps to ascertain the valuable engagement achieved but also track the performance at regular intervals.



About FlipBuilder

Hong Kong, China, July 02, 2020 -- FlipBuilder has developed an innovative magazine maker, Flip PDF Pro, for Australian digital publishing market. Keeping the readers' needs in mind, the software program introduces a number of feature-rich functions that optimize online magazine reading experience for readers and improve the e-magazine creation process for publishers. It enables users to easily convert their PDF magazine files into digital e-magazines that are available online across all devices so that readers can enjoy the interesting and interactive magazine content anytime and anywhere.

About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an advanced digital publishing platform that aims at offering helpful software tools to convert and create dynamic and engaging digital magazines from static and dull PDF files in Australia.

