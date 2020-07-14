Coco Vida Boutique to Open with Modern, Tropically-Inspired Women’s Clothing & Accessories

Press Releases Coco Vida Boutique LLC Press Release

New online boutique to launch on July 16, offering trendy-yet-classic women’s clothing and accessories.

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, July 14, 2020 --(



The boutique will be stocking tops, bottoms, rompers and jumpsuits, dresses, swimwear, loungewear, jewelry, and accessories. Styles will range from eclectic to athleisure, with everyday and special occasion options. “We hope that every customer can find something that speaks to them. Our store will feature some really unique items, along with everyday choices that are more comfortable and casual. We like to say that Coco Vida Boutique clothing is ‘stand-out style,’ so we really try to choose items with a little something extra, even if they aren’t necessarily fancy,” says Nicklos. Clothing and accessory pricing will range from $20-125, and all items can be purchased online and through social media channels. Jessica Nicklos says, “I truly can’t wait to bring Coco Vida to the world very soon. The unique pieces are carefully curated, and I hope that our customers love them.” Coco Vida Boutique will launch online on Thursday, July 16 at www.cocovidaboutique.com.



About Coco Vida Boutique

Jessica Nicklos

844-710-2626



www.cocovidaboutique.com



