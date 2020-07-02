AC InfoSoft to Offer Call Center Solution for SMEs

California City, CA, July 02, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- AC InfoSoft to offer a call center software solution to SMEs. The company has built a customized call center software solution to meet the needs of SMEs. Moreover, the company has announced that this software will be made available at affordable rates and with the required number of seats. The company has not made it mandatory for SMEs to buy a specific number of seats.
AC InfoSoft has announced that the call center solution is named the AC Call Center Solution. It is built to support customer care and telemarketing departments in SMEs. This software is furnished with major features required to support customers and to run outbound campaigns.
The company has announced that along with this feature-rich call center software, the company will also offer additional services to benefit SMEs. Below are the brief details on additional offerings shared by the company:
Unified communication features
AC InfoSoft announced that its call center software supports multiple communication channels. Thus, companies can take advantage of unified communication features. SMEs can select to have any of the following communication channels in their call center solution:
- Video call
- Live chat
- SMS
- Email
- WhatsApp
- Facebook
- Twitter
- Screen share
- Fax
Advanced add-ons
AC InfoSoft announced that the company will offer add-ons to SMEs. SMEs can choose the paid add-ons based on their competitive needs. Some of the major add-ons made available are:
- Data verification
- Agent screen capture
- Disposition bucket
- Text to Speech
- Graphical reports
- Soundboard Avatars
- And more
Integration with third-party solutions
AC InfoSoft announced that the company will offer the call center software integration with any other third-party solution. It can be an open source or proprietary software. The company aims to offer the benefits of a holistic business solution with a single sign-on. Some of the common solutions integrated by the company are:
- CRM software
- IP PBX solution
- IT support ticket solution
- And more
Hosting on server or a cloud with load balancing
AC InfoSoft announced that the company will provide deployment of this offered solution to SMEs on the cloud or on-premises server based on the needs of the SME. Furthermore, the company will also offer load balancing and failover configuration setup if needed by SME.
Ongoing support
According to the shared details the company will further offer ongoing technical support services to its clients. This service will aim to provide the best technical support to keep call center software up and running all the time.
Customization
AC InfoSoft has also announced to offer customization in the offered software. According to the needs of the client, AC InfoSoft will make the required development, tweaks, and customization.
White label call center solution
AC InfoSoft has also announced to offer a white label version of the offered call center solution to benefit SMEs with branding benefits.
The company has shared all the details about this call center solution on their official website, here: https://www.acinfosoft.com/ac-call-center-solution/.