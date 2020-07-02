Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AC InfoSoft Press Release

Receive press releases from AC InfoSoft: By Email RSS Feeds: AC InfoSoft to Offer Call Center Solution for SMEs

AC InfoSoft, leading VoIP company, to offer cloud call center solutions to SMEs. The company will also offer various other services to benefit SMEs with the software.

California City, CA, July 02, 2020 --(



AC InfoSoft has announced that the call center solution is named the AC Call Center Solution. It is built to support customer care and telemarketing departments in SMEs. This software is furnished with major features required to support customers and to run outbound campaigns.



The company has announced that along with this feature-rich call center software, the company will also offer additional services to benefit SMEs. Below are the brief details on additional offerings shared by the company:



Unified communication features

AC InfoSoft announced that its call center software supports multiple communication channels. Thus, companies can take advantage of unified communication features. SMEs can select to have any of the following communication channels in their call center solution:



- Video call

- Live chat

- SMS

- Email

- WhatsApp

- Facebook

- Twitter

- Screen share

- Fax



Advanced add-ons

AC InfoSoft announced that the company will offer add-ons to SMEs. SMEs can choose the paid add-ons based on their competitive needs. Some of the major add-ons made available are:



- Data verification

- Agent screen capture

- Disposition bucket

- Text to Speech

- Graphical reports

- Soundboard Avatars

- And more



Integration with third-party solutions

AC InfoSoft announced that the company will offer the call center software integration with any other third-party solution. It can be an open source or proprietary software. The company aims to offer the benefits of a holistic business solution with a single sign-on. Some of the common solutions integrated by the company are:



- CRM software

- IP PBX solution

- IT support ticket solution

- And more



Hosting on server or a cloud with load balancing

AC InfoSoft announced that the company will provide deployment of this offered solution to SMEs on the cloud or on-premises server based on the needs of the SME. Furthermore, the company will also offer load balancing and failover configuration setup if needed by SME.



Ongoing support

According to the shared details the company will further offer ongoing technical support services to its clients. This service will aim to provide the best technical support to keep call center software up and running all the time.



Customization

AC InfoSoft has also announced to offer customization in the offered software. According to the needs of the client, AC InfoSoft will make the required development, tweaks, and customization.



White label call center solution

AC InfoSoft has also announced to offer a white label version of the offered call center solution to benefit SMEs with branding benefits.



The company has shared all the details about this call center solution on their official website, here: https://www.acinfosoft.com/ac-call-center-solution/. California City, CA, July 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- AC InfoSoft to offer a call center software solution to SMEs. The company has built a customized call center software solution to meet the needs of SMEs. Moreover, the company has announced that this software will be made available at affordable rates and with the required number of seats. The company has not made it mandatory for SMEs to buy a specific number of seats.AC InfoSoft has announced that the call center solution is named the AC Call Center Solution. It is built to support customer care and telemarketing departments in SMEs. This software is furnished with major features required to support customers and to run outbound campaigns.The company has announced that along with this feature-rich call center software, the company will also offer additional services to benefit SMEs. Below are the brief details on additional offerings shared by the company:Unified communication featuresAC InfoSoft announced that its call center software supports multiple communication channels. Thus, companies can take advantage of unified communication features. SMEs can select to have any of the following communication channels in their call center solution:- Video call- Live chat- SMS- Email- WhatsApp- Facebook- Twitter- Screen share- FaxAdvanced add-onsAC InfoSoft announced that the company will offer add-ons to SMEs. SMEs can choose the paid add-ons based on their competitive needs. Some of the major add-ons made available are:- Data verification- Agent screen capture- Disposition bucket- Text to Speech- Graphical reports- Soundboard Avatars- And moreIntegration with third-party solutionsAC InfoSoft announced that the company will offer the call center software integration with any other third-party solution. It can be an open source or proprietary software. The company aims to offer the benefits of a holistic business solution with a single sign-on. Some of the common solutions integrated by the company are:- CRM software- IP PBX solution- IT support ticket solution- And moreHosting on server or a cloud with load balancingAC InfoSoft announced that the company will provide deployment of this offered solution to SMEs on the cloud or on-premises server based on the needs of the SME. Furthermore, the company will also offer load balancing and failover configuration setup if needed by SME.Ongoing supportAccording to the shared details the company will further offer ongoing technical support services to its clients. This service will aim to provide the best technical support to keep call center software up and running all the time.CustomizationAC InfoSoft has also announced to offer customization in the offered software. According to the needs of the client, AC InfoSoft will make the required development, tweaks, and customization.White label call center solutionAC InfoSoft has also announced to offer a white label version of the offered call center solution to benefit SMEs with branding benefits.The company has shared all the details about this call center solution on their official website, here: https://www.acinfosoft.com/ac-call-center-solution/. Contact Information AC InfoSoft

Ashned Khan

1 (512) 333-6506



https://www.acinfosoft.com/ac-call-center-solution/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AC InfoSoft Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend