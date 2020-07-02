Press Releases eRevMax Inc. Press Release

WinqBid Partners with eRevMax to Make Its Hotel Booking App Available to Hoteliers Worldwide

Invites RateTiger Hotels to join the Heroes Appreciation Program.

London, United Kingdom, July 02, 2020 --(



A mobile-first platform, WinqBid provides hotels and users with a unique and exciting booking experience. Users on the platform can set alerts for dates and hotel properties not yet available and be notified when they go on sale. Hotels can use this to fill in booking gaps or drive pricing during high demand. WinqBid is rapidly expanding and adding inventory on its platform, throughout USA and Canada.



WinqBid has launched a special Covid-19 Heroes Appreciation Program wherein they bring hotels the opportunity to offer much needed Rewards & Recognition to health care workers and emergency first responders. Through this program, RateTiger hotels can participate and offer a free room night to first responders, which in turn may lead to paid bookings if the guest chooses to book multiple room nights. “We’re really excited to be launching WinqBid’s Frontline Heroes Appreciation Campaign with RateTiger and its partner hotels. WinqBid is providing a unique platform to enable hotels to kickstart their businesses in these challenging times while thanking our nation’s heroes. It’s the hotel's opportunity for large-scale positive exposure and a genuine win for all!” commented Israel Krasnianski, CEO of WinqBid.



“The integration with WinqBid will give our hotel customers an opportunity to sell empty rooms, through bidding on vacant rooms, the key to success here is our ability to deliver reservations immediately so the hotel front desk has the booking details ready when the guest checks in, which could be any time as long as the auction is live after they book a room via the WinqBid app,” said Ashis Saha, SVP - Project Management, eRevMax.



