Developing Custom Syringes for Highly Viscous Formulations to be Discussed at the Pre-Filled Syringes San Francisco Conference

SMi Reports: "Developing custom syringes for highly viscous formulations" one of the many topics to be presented at the inaugural Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco Conference on September 14 and 15.

Who should attend:



• Drug-delivery developers

• Medical Device Engineers

• Primary Packaging material designers

• Secondary packagers

• Smart device developers

• Training device developers

• Device-safety solution providers

• Drug developers



To find out more about the Inaugural Pre-Filled Syringes San Francisco conference, please visit: http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/prcom7



The Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco Conference will be presenting a variety of topics, below are some key presentations:



"Developing custom syringes for highly viscous formulations"

• Gilead and West are developing a custom cyclic oleﬁn polymer (COP) syringe to enable delivery of viscous formulations through subcutaneous injection needles.

• Due to the high injection forces required, syringe stresses and failure modes had to be well understood to inform design improvements.

• The ﬁnal syringe design can withstand forces in excess of 500N, while remaining ISO 11040-6 compliant to facilitate ﬁll/ﬁnish activities.

Walter Goodwin, Device Engineer, Device Development & Clinical Packaging Engineering, Gilead Sciences.



"Connected devices and their potential to deliver user beneﬁts"

• What are connected systems of devices and why would a sponsor elect to develop a connected system

• Potential beneﬁts of connected devices and the trade-offs

• Usability considerations of connected devices

Katie Atkinson, Manager, Human Factors Engineering, Bigfoot Biomedical



"Post-Market safety reporting (PMSR) for combination products – Implementation"

• Summary of implemented updates to the guidance for industry

• Strategies in implementation of PMSR and its application to drugs and devices

• Industry response and developments - what have we seen in industry already and what is still needed?

• Case study: implementation of PMSR for a combination product

Khaudeja Bano, Senior Medical Director, Abbott Laboratorie



To register and see brochure with the full workshop agenda, and speaker line-up, visit: http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/prcom7



Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco

14th – 15th September 2020

Hyatt Centric Fisherman's Wharf, San Francisco



Proudly sponsored by: Credence MedSystems | Mitsubishi Gas Chemical | PHC Corporation | Plastic Ingenuity | Steris | Steri-Tek | Sumitomo | Zeon Speciality Materials|



For media queries, please contact: Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088.



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/prcom7



