Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Grandma Spills the Beans" by Chris Burton

Thame, United Kingdom, July 02, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Grandma Spills the Beans – a adult’s view on children by Chris Burton.
About Grandma Spills the Beans:
In a world that includes young children either at home, work or both, there is no doubt readers will identify with at least a few of these stories.
Everyday “normal” events are brought to life through short stories written with a hint of humour.
Read about a six-foot-four man who is pinned down by two sisters under the age of four, so that they can clip hair baubles in his beard. Or find out why every item in sight gets a “bottom” or “bum-bum” label! Read how grandma bursts a whoopee cushion during a family competition whilst three sisters hide sticky poo in the not-so-secret places.
These stories convey the joy & vivaciousness that children can bring to adults’ lives, even though they can sometimes be exhausting or exasperating.
The most innocent or banal situations can turn out to be unpredictably funny once a child is involved.
Grandma Spills the Beans is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 144 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653453
Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.8 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B089P1KRYR
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GSTB
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
