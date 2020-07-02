Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Talk Awards Press Release

Receive press releases from The Talk Awards: By Email RSS Feeds: Stanford Chiropractic Center Wins 10th Consecutive Talk Award for Patient Satisfaction

Palo Alto chiropractor Dr. Gavin Carr and his team received high marks again for patient satisfaction, earning them 10 straight Talk Awards.

Palo Alto, CA, July 02, 2020 --(



Winners of the Talk Awards are based on The Stirling Center for Excellence’s independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades - all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.



Family chiropractor Dr. Gavin Carr and the team at Stanford Chiropractic in Palo Alto believe in using chiropractic care to improve the health and wellness in all areas of patients' lives, whether they are having problems with back pain, neck pain, headaches or simply want to start feeling better when they wake up in the morning.



Dr. Carr has been serving the Bay Area for 30 years and takes care of patients of all ages, specializing in chiropractic adjustments. He has researched and developed some of the most advanced chiropractic techniques and adjustments, drawing patients from out of state and even out of the country on a regular basis.



Patient education is the practice’s primary focus. “We pride ourselves on patient education, so our customers make educated and informed choices in choosing the right path to their health while being actively involved in the process,” says Dr. Carr.



Excellent patient service at Stanford Chiropractic comes in the form of chiropractic health programs designed specifically for each patient’s individual needs. “We provide a thorough consultation for every patient,” says Office Manager Fernando Cruz. “We teach our patients about the spine and how it relates to overall health and wellness. We also provide corrective exercise programs to help our patients achieve physical strength and boost their health.”



In addition to serving patients, Dr. Carr is committed to serving the community. The practice participates in programs such as FaceBook Festivals, which raises funds for the local community; the City of Mountain View Festivals; and the City of Menlo Park Summer Fest. “We educate the general public on all aspects of health while giving and donating services back to those in need,” says Dr. Carr.



In addition to receiving 10 consecutive Talk Awards for outstanding patient satisfaction, Dr. Carr was voted Best Chiropractor for 2017 and 2018 in the “Best of Palo Alto.”



Stanford Chiropractic Center is located at 489 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto. For more information, call 650-326-7000 or go online to www.stanfordchiropractic.com. Visit the center’s Talk Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/stanford-chiropractic-center.



About The Talk Awards

Jamie Rawcliffe

877-712-4758



www.thetalkawards.com



