StartingPoint: Efficient Client & Service Management for SMB Companies and Teams

Small to medium-sized businesses now have a service management and client engagement software that helps with workflow automation, client retention and customer satisfaction.

Redondo Beach, CA, July 02, 2020



StartingPoint is developed for companies and teams between 2 to 20 employees requiring simple tools to support their business efficiently. These companies and teams value effective and simple software that makes their lives easier and allows their customers an easy way to communicate for their needs. StartingPoint is also critical at this current time due to COVID-19 and the transforming work environments for SMBs. More employees are remote. More teams are distributed. SMBs do not have tools that easily solve these challenges and StartingPoint is the solution.



“StartingPoint was developed through our experience with service providers and challenges SMBs have to compete with larger companies. Smaller companies and teams do not have the technology available to provide great client service and engagement. We help SMBs level the playing field, compete, and solve their most pressing challenges.” - Ray McKenzie, StartingPoint Founder & CEO



57% of SMBs believe remote work will continue after COVID-19 and business continuity and efficiency needs to remain.



“The digital transformation of SMBs has been accelerated due to the world changing in front of us. We, at StartingPoint, are developing secure solutions for SMBs to manage their brand, clients, customers, and improve efficient workflow.” -Ray McKenzie, StartingPoint Founder & CEO



StartingPoint released their initial SaaS offering in May 2020 and is now available for all companies and teams. For more information on the product, visit https://www.startingpoint.ai



You can also check out the explainer video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqxScKDaQkY&t=12s



For more information or sales inquiries on StartingPoint, contact StartingPoint at info@startingpoint.ai or (424) 218-6353.



Tonya McKenzie

510-589-3764



www.sandandshores.com



