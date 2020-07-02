PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
StartingPoint Technologies

Press Release

Receive press releases from StartingPoint Technologies: By Email RSS Feeds:

StartingPoint: Efficient Client & Service Management for SMB Companies and Teams


Small to medium-sized businesses now have a service management and client engagement software that helps with workflow automation, client retention and customer satisfaction.

Redondo Beach, CA, July 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- StartingPoint Technologies today announced the release of its new client and service management SaaS offering for small to medium sized companies and teams to securely increase client engagement and streamline workflow.

StartingPoint is developed for companies and teams between 2 to 20 employees requiring simple tools to support their business efficiently. These companies and teams value effective and simple software that makes their lives easier and allows their customers an easy way to communicate for their needs. StartingPoint is also critical at this current time due to COVID-19 and the transforming work environments for SMBs. More employees are remote. More teams are distributed. SMBs do not have tools that easily solve these challenges and StartingPoint is the solution.

“StartingPoint was developed through our experience with service providers and challenges SMBs have to compete with larger companies. Smaller companies and teams do not have the technology available to provide great client service and engagement. We help SMBs level the playing field, compete, and solve their most pressing challenges.” - Ray McKenzie, StartingPoint Founder & CEO

57% of SMBs believe remote work will continue after COVID-19 and business continuity and efficiency needs to remain.

“The digital transformation of SMBs has been accelerated due to the world changing in front of us. We, at StartingPoint, are developing secure solutions for SMBs to manage their brand, clients, customers, and improve efficient workflow.” -Ray McKenzie, StartingPoint Founder & CEO

StartingPoint released their initial SaaS offering in May 2020 and is now available for all companies and teams. For more information on the product, visit https://www.startingpoint.ai

You can also check out the explainer video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqxScKDaQkY&t=12s

For more information or sales inquiries on StartingPoint, contact StartingPoint at info@startingpoint.ai or (424) 218-6353.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Tonya McKenzie at (510) 589-3764 or email at tmckenzie@sandandshores.com.
Contact Information
Sand and Shores
Tonya McKenzie
510-589-3764
Contact
www.sandandshores.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from StartingPoint Technologies
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help