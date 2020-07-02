Aikens Group Completes Multi-Million Dollar Upgrade to Hampton North Winchester Convention Center

Press Releases Aikens Group Press Release

“Hampton by Hilton North Winchester Convention Center takes pride in providing our guests with a memorable travel experience backed by the latest innovations and amenities in hospitality,” said Dawn Zimmerman, General Manager. “These renovations demonstrate our commitment to guest satisfaction and alignment with the standards of this category-leading brand.”



Owned and managed by Aikens Group, Hampton by Hilton North Winchester Convention Center offers warm surroundings, a friendly service culture and a staff that guarantees guests are 100 percent happy. The hotel offers amenities including free hot breakfast, complimentary WiFi, a 24-hour business center, fitness center and a seasonal outdoor pool.



Hampton by Hilton North Winchester Convention Center is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 17 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.



Kristina Arntz

(540) 723-4934





