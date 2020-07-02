The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Home in Springfield Park

Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, July 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This home features vaulted ceilings, laminate floors, and carpet throughout. You will find an open floor plan and a Master Suite with a full bathroom and a walk in closet. The exterior offers 2 carports, storage sheds, garden beds, firepit, covered deck, and a large patio. It is located near Gateway shops, bus lines, and freeway access.702 Scotts Glen Dr. is listed for $67,000.If you are interested in this home or other homes in Springfield, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

