Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases B2Brazil.com Press Release

Receive press releases from B2Brazil.com: By Email RSS Feeds: B2Brazil and Bexs Banco Enter Partnership That Benefits More Than 150,000 SMEs in Brazil and Abroad

Agreement between leading B2B trade portal in Brazil and main international online payment bank in Brazil aims to promote foreign exchange solutions for B2Brazil’s members.

Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 02, 2020 --(



“B2Brazil aims to facilitate foreign trade for micro, small and medium-sized companies. Through our platforms we connect international buyers and sellers and we increasingly want to provide value-added services to benefit and retain our growing base,” said Alexandre Ferreira Martins, partner and director of B2Brazil.



With the signing of the agreement, the companies are now working on implementing the partnership to promote and offer Bexs Banco’s exchange services through B2Brazil’s portal. The forecast is that the service will be available to the more than 150,000 companies using the platform starting in July, and that it will generate transactions of R$ 100 million in one year.



“Bexs Banco is a very innovative and pioneering bank in offering online solutions for foreign exchange services in Brazil. We are very much in sync with the objective of bringing solutions that facilitate our customers' foreign trade operations in an increasingly digitalized world,” explained Martins.



For Luiz Henrique Didier Jr., President of Bexs Banco, the partnership comes at a time when e-commerce is hot around the world. "We will work to increasingly digitize our foreign exchange services and continue our mission of offering the best services and products in the world to Brazilians, as well as offering the best of Brazil to the world," he said.



“We understand that foreign trade operations have a lot of growth potential in Brazil, and, like others in other sectors, they tend to migrate to the digital world. The union of our technological solutions for foreign exchange with the capillarity of B2Brazil will bring great benefits to Brazilian companies,” he added.



About B2Brazil

B2Brazil (https://b2brazil.com.br) is the leading B2B trading platform in the Americas, focused on generating business-to-business contacts and transactions between small and medium companies. B2Brazil is the solution for companies that want to expand their business effectively and efficiently, increasing international sales and prospecting global customers. The main business is to be an important commercial facilitator between Brazil and the world through its online platforms in Portuguese, English, Spanish and Chinese.



About Bexs Banco

With a unique solution that combines local means of payment and foreign exchange, Bexs has become the first digital bank for international payments in Brazil, connecting Brazil to the world - and the world with Brazil. In the e-commerce, SaaS and investments segment, Bexs, which has been operating in the foreign exchange market for over 30 years, is already the main foreign currency transaction platform in the country, with over 35 million consumers. Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- B2Brazil, the largest online business-to-business platform in the Americas, signed a partnership agreement this month with Bexs Banco, a Brazilian bank specializing in digital payment and foreign exchange services. The agreement aims to offer foreign exchange solutions to the more than 150 thousand importing and exporting companies registered on B2Brazil’s platform, in addition to offering increasingly efficient foreign exchange services, through digitalized processes.“B2Brazil aims to facilitate foreign trade for micro, small and medium-sized companies. Through our platforms we connect international buyers and sellers and we increasingly want to provide value-added services to benefit and retain our growing base,” said Alexandre Ferreira Martins, partner and director of B2Brazil.With the signing of the agreement, the companies are now working on implementing the partnership to promote and offer Bexs Banco’s exchange services through B2Brazil’s portal. The forecast is that the service will be available to the more than 150,000 companies using the platform starting in July, and that it will generate transactions of R$ 100 million in one year.“Bexs Banco is a very innovative and pioneering bank in offering online solutions for foreign exchange services in Brazil. We are very much in sync with the objective of bringing solutions that facilitate our customers' foreign trade operations in an increasingly digitalized world,” explained Martins.For Luiz Henrique Didier Jr., President of Bexs Banco, the partnership comes at a time when e-commerce is hot around the world. "We will work to increasingly digitize our foreign exchange services and continue our mission of offering the best services and products in the world to Brazilians, as well as offering the best of Brazil to the world," he said.“We understand that foreign trade operations have a lot of growth potential in Brazil, and, like others in other sectors, they tend to migrate to the digital world. The union of our technological solutions for foreign exchange with the capillarity of B2Brazil will bring great benefits to Brazilian companies,” he added.About B2BrazilB2Brazil (https://b2brazil.com.br) is the leading B2B trading platform in the Americas, focused on generating business-to-business contacts and transactions between small and medium companies. B2Brazil is the solution for companies that want to expand their business effectively and efficiently, increasing international sales and prospecting global customers. The main business is to be an important commercial facilitator between Brazil and the world through its online platforms in Portuguese, English, Spanish and Chinese.About Bexs BancoWith a unique solution that combines local means of payment and foreign exchange, Bexs has become the first digital bank for international payments in Brazil, connecting Brazil to the world - and the world with Brazil. In the e-commerce, SaaS and investments segment, Bexs, which has been operating in the foreign exchange market for over 30 years, is already the main foreign currency transaction platform in the country, with over 35 million consumers. Contact Information B2Brazil.com

John Gardiner

+551150979492



http://www.b2brazil.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from B2Brazil.com Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend