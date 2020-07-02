Amidst Pandemic, Gaddis Architect Completes Alexandria Daycare Project for a Startup

Press Releases Gaddis Architect Press Release

Alexandria architect converts a warehouse to a new, "Academy," concept in childcare just in time for the “Phase 3” business reopening in Virginia.

Cynthia, on a recommendation from the Alexandria Small Business Development Center, asked Gaddis Architect, a local firm often working with small businesses, to carry out the conversion, i.e., the miracle of assimilating old and new bricks n mortar, public safety, expert advisors, skilled tradesmen, products, services, technologies, and most of all a client’s dream into an artful, safe and inspiring place for a child to be. It is what today’s architect must do.



There were many challenges, not the least being the consequences of an unexpected pandemic. There were delays due to, reduced access to city staff, slow delivery on products, limit hours of building material suppliers, the necessity of implementing new work safety precautions, and just plan worry about the future. The team nevertheless persevered until now there is a badly needed, lovely new concept childcare facility in Alexandria just in time for the “Phase 3” business reopening in Virginia. It is encouraging news at a time when positive outcomes are in short supply.



https://gotogaddis.com/despite-covid19-gaddis-architect-has-completed-a-project-for-a-startup-business/



Bridget Gaddis, AIA, LEED AP

973-701-8800



https://gotogaddis.com/



