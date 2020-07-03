Customer Feedback Supports OKKAMI as a Solution to Help Hotels Open Following COVID-19

Press Releases OKKAMI Press Release

OKKAMI is helping hotels and guests with contactless engagement, whilst still ensuring the hotel can deliver a high level of service.

Bangkok, Thailand, July 03, 2020 --(



"Our COVID-19 defense solution helps hotels to improve guest relations whilst reducing direct contact. As a result, this translates into an improved guest experience and a higher level of satisfaction when compared to a hotel that has not implemented a digital footprint," said Andres Borbon, President & CTO of OKKAMI.



The OKKAMI COVID-19 product line provides hotels the necessary tools to save costs, generate revenue, and increase customer satisfaction whilst reducing contact points. These features are meant to provide hotels and guests with contactless engagement, while still ensuring the brand’s hospitality service standards are met. The selected key COVID-19 defense features that OKKAMI would like to introduce include contactless express check-in/out, mobile key, live chat, fulfillment request & staff ticketing system, digital menus, 3rd party sellers/stores within a brand app, room controls and promotions.



About OKKAMI

Jane Hamilton

+66(0)2 402 6646



https://www.okkami.com



