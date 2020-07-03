Press Releases Imagicaa Press Release

Receive press releases from Imagicaa: By Email RSS Feeds: Imagicaa Honours Medical Fraternity’s Relentless Efforts

On National Doctors Day, Imagicaa expresses gratitude by offering "free visit" to medical staff.

Mumbai, India, July 03, 2020 --(



And Imagicaa has just the "Perfect Prescription" for it – dose of relaxation mixed with limitless enjoyment.



Yes, as a token of appreciation and heartfelt gratitude for the medical fraternity’s relentless efforts in keeping the society safe, Imagicaa is offering a one-time, "free visit" to the theme park anytime within one year from the date of re-opening.



Doctors, nurses everywhere allow Imagicaa the opportunity to "take care" of you for a change. Sign up on the Imagicaa website for some well-deserved, "stress-free" time.



While Imagicaa is doing its bit, here’s a chance for family and friends of all these heroes to surprise and shower affection on them by signing up on their behalf.



Let's spread the word and together appreciate all that they do as they brave each day to keep us safe. Visit www.imagicaaworld.com now or call +91-9136720178 for more information or to book tickets.



Details:

What: National Doctors Day Offer

Where: Imagicaa Theme Park, Off Mumbai – Pune Expressway, Khopoli

Booking Period: Till July 31, 2020

Validity: 1 year from Imagicaa reopening date Mumbai, India, July 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On "National Doctors Day" Imagicaa, India’s only Theme Park, is honouring and celebrating India’s medical heroes throughout July. Imagicaa believes that no-one deserves a break more than all the brave, resilient doctors and nurses combating COVID-19.And Imagicaa has just the "Perfect Prescription" for it – dose of relaxation mixed with limitless enjoyment.Yes, as a token of appreciation and heartfelt gratitude for the medical fraternity’s relentless efforts in keeping the society safe, Imagicaa is offering a one-time, "free visit" to the theme park anytime within one year from the date of re-opening.Doctors, nurses everywhere allow Imagicaa the opportunity to "take care" of you for a change. Sign up on the Imagicaa website for some well-deserved, "stress-free" time.While Imagicaa is doing its bit, here’s a chance for family and friends of all these heroes to surprise and shower affection on them by signing up on their behalf.Let's spread the word and together appreciate all that they do as they brave each day to keep us safe. Visit www.imagicaaworld.com now or call +91-9136720178 for more information or to book tickets.Details:What: National Doctors Day OfferWhere: Imagicaa Theme Park, Off Mumbai – Pune Expressway, KhopoliBooking Period: Till July 31, 2020Validity: 1 year from Imagicaa reopening date Contact Information Imagicaa

Sanchita Attawar

+919819221877



https://www.imagicaaworld.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Imagicaa