Cisdem ContactsMate 5.2.0 Optimizes Merge Performance and Adds More Features

ContactsMate V5.2.0 has been released, this new version comes with an optimized Merge performance and adds more features for better user experience.

Chicago, IL, July 03, 2020 --



Cisdem ContactsMate is a mac program to manage contacts with high efficiency and up-to-date, it allows users to view, add, delete, edit, group, tag, share and export contacts, also helps to delete duplicates contacts, so users can quickly locate the valid contacts. The contacts can be imported from CSV or vCARD file, or from Google, iCLoud, Exchange and other social media accounts.



What’s New in Version 5.2.0?

* Add an option to fix all contacts at a time or fix one by one.

* Red mark lost fields when merging contacts.

* Double click to replace the lost information with reserved information when merging;

* Add a hint button on Merge interface.

* Add “Send Email” feature.

* Refine the validity check of email

* Add feature to export Group contacts.

* Speed up Fix All process.

* Fix some minor bugs.



Main Features of Cisdem ContactsMate

1. View, edit, group and tag contacts

By editing the contacts, users can complete and revise the contact information to keep a contact intact. With the group and tag feature, all contacts will be kept organized and quickly found.



2. Import and Sync contacts

ContactsMate can import and sync contacts from a CSV or vCard file, also from social accounts, including Google, iCloud, Exchange, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc. All your contacts can be put in one place for easy management.



3. Export contacts

All contacts can be output in 8 different formats (Excel, CSV, vCard, TXT, Docx, HTML, Numbers and Pages), so you can edit or share the contacts according to your needs.



4. Remove duplicate contacts and Fix defective contacts

By scanning, ContactsMate will display all duplicate and defective contacts (incomplete, blank and empty ones), users will be guided to multiple conflict resolutions: delete, ignore or edit, it allows to fix all at one time or fix one by one.



5. Share, print and send contacts via email with 1 click

Right click on a contact or a group, users will be allowed to share, print and sent contacts with 1 click.



Availability and Price

Cisdem ContactsMate for Mac is available for free trial at https://www.cisdem.com/downloads/cisdem-contactsmate-13.dmg. Users can get a lifetime license with $39.99 and enjoy free lifetime upgrades. Also, you can get discounts for its Bundle and license for multiple Macs.



About Cisdem

Peter Willians

+86 15200305025



www.cisdem.com



