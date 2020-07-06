From Waste to Fashion, THE Home Upcycling Contest Goes Beyond Sustainability

Destination AMA and THE Home are joining forces and taking action to heal the broken system by offering everyone to take part in creating a circular and climate-positive world. They are inviting fashion brands, independent fashion designers, artists, and anyone who simply wants to create, to bring life to unwanted and pre-loved items by turning them from trash to treasure.

Los Angeles, CA, July 06, 2020 --(



With #UpcycleForTheHome, they are inviting fashion brands, independent fashion designers, artists, and anyone who simply wants to create, to bring life to unwanted and pre-loved items by turning them from trash to treasure. The contest will be held on Instagram all summer. All the creations will be donated to THE Home and help the organization to raise money to support its mission.



"This campaign aims to help the planet by reducing waste, extraction of raw materials and tackling overconsumption," says Anna Abyzov, head of sustainable fashion at THE Home and founder of Destination AMA. "While all participants will enhance their visibility, the winners will get 30% from the benefices through our auction sales during the final stage of the project."



About THE Home



THE Home, a 501c3 non-profit organization based in Venice, CA, is creating a network of Regenerative Farms and Permaculture Gardens to serve as healing and educational centers for anyone in need. Being focused on displaced populations, it will provide all the residents with holistic health care and necessary skills to take on future "green" job opportunities. Los Angeles, CA, July 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Responsible fashion change agency Destination AMA and non-profit organization that ignites social change and serves major ecological concerns THE Home are joining forces and taking action to heal the broken system by offering everyone to take part in creating a circular and climate-positive world.With #UpcycleForTheHome, they are inviting fashion brands, independent fashion designers, artists, and anyone who simply wants to create, to bring life to unwanted and pre-loved items by turning them from trash to treasure. The contest will be held on Instagram all summer. All the creations will be donated to THE Home and help the organization to raise money to support its mission."This campaign aims to help the planet by reducing waste, extraction of raw materials and tackling overconsumption," says Anna Abyzov, head of sustainable fashion at THE Home and founder of Destination AMA. "While all participants will enhance their visibility, the winners will get 30% from the benefices through our auction sales during the final stage of the project."About THE HomeTHE Home, a 501c3 non-profit organization based in Venice, CA, is creating a network of Regenerative Farms and Permaculture Gardens to serve as healing and educational centers for anyone in need. Being focused on displaced populations, it will provide all the residents with holistic health care and necessary skills to take on future "green" job opportunities.