York Fine Arts Presents Its Newest Exhibition, "Clare Haley: Light of Yorkshire"

York Fine Arts announces its fifth annual solo exhibition of original paintings by Yorkshire artist Clare Haley, inspired by the raw, dramatic beauty of landscape and light.

York, United Kingdom, July 03, 2020



The exhibition is an opportunity for discerning art collectors and first-time buyers alike to view an exclusive collection of artwork from one of the most exciting emerging artists of the north. A timeless bridge between the traditional heritage of the arts and the innovation of contemporary vision, Clare Haley’s work offers a universal appeal to even the most diverse range of collectors.



As Clare Haley was born and raised in West Yorkshire, it is no coincidence that Clare’s largest solo exhibition of the year also coincides with Yorkshire Day, celebrated on the 1st of August. Gallery Manager Deanna Dawkins says, “It’s always a natural conclusion to schedule Clare’s annual exhibition to coincide with Yorkshire Day. Her passion for the northern landscape and her proud Yorkshire roots are so deeply ingrained in her paintings that really, a celebration of Clare’s work is a celebration of Yorkshire itself and all that it has to offer.”



Arguably one of Yorkshire’s top emerging artists, "Light of Yorkshire" Clare Haley exquisitely captures the emotion and ethereal nature of the British landscape with unparalleled ingenuity. Working primarily from memory, Clare creates paintings that push the boundaries of imagination whilst retaining an organic authenticity. For over ten years, she has flourished as a professional artist, attaining great success and gaining an international, loyal following at an astonishing pace.



Clare describes her work as “contemporary northern landscapes which mostly appear timeless, of any era—earthy, wild places to become lost in.” She develops the atmospheric content of her paintings through location photography, research of weather and cloud consequences, imagined places and her experience living in an area of raw beauty. With nods to the drama of John Martin’s apocalyptic paintings and to the colours and heritage of Sidney Richard Percy’s landscapes, Clare’s own unique style resurrects the tradition of British landscape painting and brings it into the 21st century with graceful transcendence.



The exhibition opens at York Fine Arts on Friday, 31st of July and runs until Sunday, 23rd of August 2020. Due to expected high volume of interest, an early viewing is recommended. Preview catalogues will also be available upon request.



For press enquiries or high-resolution images, please telephone Deanna Dawkins on 01904 634221 or email info@yorkfinearts.co.uk.



York Fine Arts

83 Low Petergate

York

YO1 7HY

Deanna Dawkins

01904 634221



www.yorkfinearts.co.uk



