Bluegrass Cleaning Company Launches to Serve the Lexington Metro Area

https://g.page/BCleanCo?share Lexington, KY, July 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The team at Bluegrass Cleaning Company are excited to announce the launch of their business. After almost a decade in the carpet cleaning industry, both here and in South Carolina, Kevin decided to open his own carpet cleaning business so he could focus on environmentally friendly cleaning techniques.They are happy to be back in Lexington, Kentucky with their families, content to be raising their children in such a beautiful state, and excited to serve you, their fellow Kentuckians.Kevin and Maya are parents to four children and a rambunctious dog so they understand the need to keep carpeting and upholstery clean and fresh. They also understand how quickly it can become dirty and how hard it can be to keep those active kids and pets off of damp carpeting and couches. That is why it is their promise is to provide their customers with prompt service using safe, non-toxic cleaning solutions and fast-drying cleaning techniques.To book your appointment, call them at (859) 537-4779 and checkout their Facebook page for social media specials.https://g.page/BCleanCo?share Contact Information Bluegrass Cleaning Company

Maya Ivers

859-537-4779



https://www.bluegrasscleaning.com



