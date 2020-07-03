DoorBird App Certified as "Software Made in Germany"

Press Releases Bird Home Automation Press Release

San Francisco, CA, July 03, 2020 --(



With the DoorBird app, all functions of the DoorBird IP intercoms can be accessed and configured from any location. The app enables users to see on their smartphones and tablets who is ringing at the front door and talk to visitors. If someone presses the call button or a motion is detected, the door station sends automatic push notifications to the resident’s smart device. Electric door openers and connected smart locks can be unlocked comfortably from the app. Access rights, visitor history and action schedules are also configured via the app. The DoorBird app is available free of charge for iOS and Android devices.



The "Software Made in Germany" Initiative is under the patronage of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. The "Software Made in Germany" seal is awarded to companies that develop their software in Germany, offer expert service and multilingual user interface and documentation. The "Software Hosted in Germany" seal confirms that the software data is hosted in a computer center in Germany, and that the hosting contract underlies the German data protection law.



About Bird Home Automation Group

About Bird Home Automation Group

The Bird Home Automation Group develops, produces and markets high-quality IP video door intercoms under the trademark "DoorBird" around the world. The company's headquarters and production plant are located in Berlin, Germany, with a further office in San Francisco, USA. "DoorBird" stands for the combination of exclusive design with the most innovative IP technology in the field of door communication. The products are made from corrosion-resistant precious metals and manufactured in Germany according to the highest quality standards. For more information, visit www.doorbird.com.

Natalja Stseglova

+49 30 120 849 62



www.doorbird.com



