New Study by American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance Examines Pennsylvania Medicare Insurance Rates

The 2020 Medicare Insurance Price Index reports prices for Pennsylvania seniors residing in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Allentown. Prices vary significantly reports AAMSI.

"There are important variables and differences across Pennsylvania," shares Jesse Slome, director of the Association. "Are you turning 65 and eligible for guaranteed issue insurance coverage," he notes. "Or do you have some existing health conditions and are seeking to switch from one plan to another?"



The findings reveal a difference between the lowest and highest rates available in major Pennsylvania metro areas. "Consumers are not aware of the importance of getting good comparisons," Slome notes. "You might be making a decision that you can't easily change down the road."



The analysis of 2020 Medigap pricing for examined rates for a 65-year-old purchasing Plan G. According to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance this is the most common Medigap choice for those turning 65 who opt for supplemental Medicare insurance coverage.



"Prices are set by the individual insurance companies and there can be a significant difference between the lowest and the highest cost for every Zip Code," Slome notes. "The company that had the least costly plan in one city could have a more costly option across the state."



Pennsylvania Medigap Plan G 2020 Price Index Findings

Philadelphia, PA (Zip 19120)

Female age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $133.20

Highest monthly premium: $451.15

Male age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $153.19

Highest monthly premium: $509.10

Pittsburgh, PA (Zip 15237)

Femail age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $117.35

Highest monthly premium: $402.22

Male age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $134.95

Highest monthly premium: $453.52

Allentown, PA (Zip 18102)

Female age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $102.31

Highest monthly premium: $322.90

Male age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $115.73

Highest monthly premium: $364.70



The Association posts savings tips for consumers along with information on the 2020 Medicare Supplement Plan G Price Index findings on their website. The insurance advocate notes that household discounts may be available for Pennsylvania seniors buying Medigap insurance. "The percentage savings can vary from five percent to as much as 14 percent for Pennsylvania applicants," he explains.



The Association offers an online directory to find Pennsylvania Medicare insurance agents located by Zip Code. "Access to use the directory is free and private," Slome adds.Go to www.medicaresupp.org/agents to access.



Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



