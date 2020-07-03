Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

Receive press releases from GeoComm: By Email RSS Feeds: Public Safety Industry Professional Joins GeoComm’s Product Management Team

Saint Cloud, MN, July 03, 2020 --(



In addition to his role as the 9-1-1 Program Manager, Dan was also instrumental in the ongoing process of creating the State of Minnesota’s statewide GIS dataset which will be used to provision GIS data into a future NG9-1-1 Core Services platform within the State of Minnesota. At GeoComm, Dan will utilize his public safety industry insights and will work collaboratively with the Business Development team, managing strategic and innovative future GeoComm product offerings.



“We are excited to have someone with Dan’s level of industry expertise join our Product Management Team. His proven experience leading programs and managing projects related to cybersecurity, network resiliency, and NG9-1- 1 GIS initiatives, will provide valuable industry insights, ensuring that GeoComm’s new innovative product offerings continuously evolve to solve the problems our customers are experiencing,” stated Erik Loberg, GeoComm Vice President of Product Management.



GeoComm is proud to be expanding their Product Management team and continuing to develop innovative public safety GIS solutions for our customers, especially throughout this difficult time.



About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 25 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller’s location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com Saint Cloud, MN, July 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GeoComm is excited to announce the addition of Dan Craigie to the Product Management Team serving as the Business Development Program Manager. Dan was most recently the 9-1-1 Program Manager for Emergency Communication Networks Division at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and has first-hand experience understanding the challenges public safety agencies face today.In addition to his role as the 9-1-1 Program Manager, Dan was also instrumental in the ongoing process of creating the State of Minnesota’s statewide GIS dataset which will be used to provision GIS data into a future NG9-1-1 Core Services platform within the State of Minnesota. At GeoComm, Dan will utilize his public safety industry insights and will work collaboratively with the Business Development team, managing strategic and innovative future GeoComm product offerings.“We are excited to have someone with Dan’s level of industry expertise join our Product Management Team. His proven experience leading programs and managing projects related to cybersecurity, network resiliency, and NG9-1- 1 GIS initiatives, will provide valuable industry insights, ensuring that GeoComm’s new innovative product offerings continuously evolve to solve the problems our customers are experiencing,” stated Erik Loberg, GeoComm Vice President of Product Management.GeoComm is proud to be expanding their Product Management team and continuing to develop innovative public safety GIS solutions for our customers, especially throughout this difficult time.About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 25 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller’s location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com Contact Information GeoComm

Amanda Romaine

320-240-0040



www.geo-comm.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GeoComm