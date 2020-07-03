Oakland Art Murmur Announces a New Board Member

Press Releases Oakland Art Murmur, Inc. Press Release

Working together to further a vision of Oakland as a thriving art ecosystem and creative economy. Oakland Art Murmur announced that Tayleur Crenshaw will be joining the organization as member of the Board of Directors, effective June 15, 2020.

“Art is every part of our reaction to the universe both actioned and imagined. Our release of it is what syncs us to everyone and everything. My impact will come via my response to all the things that I know, share and learn through the syncing process that is art,” says Tayleur.



“I’m thrilled that Tayleur will be joining the board. She places art, and the artist, at the center of her decisions and her experience leading marketing, events and experiences will be a great asset to the organization,” shared Board President, Jean Marie.



Oakland Art Murmur is a 501c3 non-profit organization based in beautiful, Oakland, California. Oakland Art Murmur’s mission is to connect all members of the public to Oakland’s visual artists and art spaces. Our vision is for Oakland to become a thriving art ecosystem and creative economy.



Tayleur Crenshaw is a creator, a spoken word artist, a black woman. Tayleur's ultimate goal is to love on black people and to encourage their wildest dreams. As a New York native and Howard University grad, Tayleur was born and raised in culture in its most raw and passionate form. In 2018 Tayleur moved to Oakland, California and co-founded Gold Beams (Instagram / Website), a brand that curates spaces for the black community with special highlights on black creatives. Her brand's signature event, Second Mondays, has grown to host over 150 people monthly (with a recent all time attendee high of 400) and is a space where the community can share and engage with art, enjoy free food and wine, and commune over dope BBQ / family reunion vibes. Gold beams also curates, and is contracted to curate, socials, talk series, workshops, panel discussions, creative sessions and more.

