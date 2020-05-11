Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sir Grout New York Press Release

Receive press releases from Sir Grout New York: By Email RSS Feeds: Sir Grout New York Honored with 2020 Best of HomeAdvisor Award

Sir Grout New York has been selected to receive the Best of HomeAdvisor award for outstanding service and value to homeowners.

New York, NY, May 11, 2020 --(



Sir Grout New York provides residential and commercial customers with services that include tile cleaning and sealing, stone cleaning and sealing, grout recoloring and sealing, no sanding wood armor, stone countertop sealing, high durability coatings, and caulking. The company has franchises throughout the United States and is extremely proud of the franchise owners and their commitment to Sir Grout New York's expectations. Tom Lindberg states, "Sir Grout New York owner Eddie Moleros is exceptional in the way he upholds the commitment to quality and customer satisfaction that Sir Grout customers expect. Eddie Moleros has consistently delivered Sir Grout services and products to his customers and he continues to deliver every day. We are excited about this achievement and want to congratulate Sir Grout New York for this outstanding accomplishment and honor."



Eddie Moleros says, "I am happy to be a part of the Sir Grout family. Sir Grout is a company I knew I could build a future with. Our products and services are the best in the industry. The company has always put a lot of emphasis on giving customers the best in hard surface restoration, and it is my goal to always deliver the best I can to my customers. I strive every day to ensure they receive the best service and the absolute best customer service we can give them. The technicians I work with are committed to the same work ethic as I am and they always deliver the best to our customers."



When asked about Sir Grout's process for accepting franchise owners, Tom Lindberg said, "We select those individuals we feel have a strong desire to provide customers with the best possible experience. It really does show across the board when you look at the Sir Grout franchises throughout the U.S. All of our Sir Grout locations offer customers a consistent experience that is always in line with Sir Grout's goal to provide customers with the best hard surface restoration services in the industry. Of course, customer service that goes above and beyond is a part of that commitment, and all of our Sir Grout franchise owners deliver that."



HomeAdvisor says that companies receiving this award can be proud of the accomplishment. The HomeAdvisor award not only highlights those companies that are the best of the best regarding services and products, but also those companies that have established a good reputation with customers. The rankings and reviews customers give to Best of HomeAdvisor winners is a testament to the company. Sir Grout has been awarded Best of HomeAdvisor 2020 as a result of meeting their criteria and for providing consumers with exceptional services and customer care that excels. New York, NY, May 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sir Grout, the leading hard surface restoration company, has received many rewards over the years. Most recently, Sir Grout New York has been awarded the 2020 Best of HomeAdvisor Award. Each spring, HomeAdvisor honors top service pros based on several criteria. The winners chosen by HomeAdvisor are some of the highest-rated service professionals in the HomeAdvisor network. The award is given based on exceptional quality, service, and value. Winners must be active, screened, and approved, they must consistently garner verified customer ratings and reviews, they must maintain an average rating of 4.0 or above, and they must be free of complaints for the previous 6 months. HomeAdvisor, founded in 1998, is on a mission to connect homeowners with prescreened local service professionals to carry out home improvement, maintenance, and remodeling. "The goal has always been to highlight the best services and products for homeowners," says Chris Terrill. "To be selected for the Best of HomeAdvisor award means that a company has met the highest standards of service."Sir Grout New York provides residential and commercial customers with services that include tile cleaning and sealing, stone cleaning and sealing, grout recoloring and sealing, no sanding wood armor, stone countertop sealing, high durability coatings, and caulking. The company has franchises throughout the United States and is extremely proud of the franchise owners and their commitment to Sir Grout New York's expectations. Tom Lindberg states, "Sir Grout New York owner Eddie Moleros is exceptional in the way he upholds the commitment to quality and customer satisfaction that Sir Grout customers expect. Eddie Moleros has consistently delivered Sir Grout services and products to his customers and he continues to deliver every day. We are excited about this achievement and want to congratulate Sir Grout New York for this outstanding accomplishment and honor."Eddie Moleros says, "I am happy to be a part of the Sir Grout family. Sir Grout is a company I knew I could build a future with. Our products and services are the best in the industry. The company has always put a lot of emphasis on giving customers the best in hard surface restoration, and it is my goal to always deliver the best I can to my customers. I strive every day to ensure they receive the best service and the absolute best customer service we can give them. The technicians I work with are committed to the same work ethic as I am and they always deliver the best to our customers."When asked about Sir Grout's process for accepting franchise owners, Tom Lindberg said, "We select those individuals we feel have a strong desire to provide customers with the best possible experience. It really does show across the board when you look at the Sir Grout franchises throughout the U.S. All of our Sir Grout locations offer customers a consistent experience that is always in line with Sir Grout's goal to provide customers with the best hard surface restoration services in the industry. Of course, customer service that goes above and beyond is a part of that commitment, and all of our Sir Grout franchise owners deliver that."HomeAdvisor says that companies receiving this award can be proud of the accomplishment. The HomeAdvisor award not only highlights those companies that are the best of the best regarding services and products, but also those companies that have established a good reputation with customers. The rankings and reviews customers give to Best of HomeAdvisor winners is a testament to the company. Sir Grout has been awarded Best of HomeAdvisor 2020 as a result of meeting their criteria and for providing consumers with exceptional services and customer care that excels. Contact Information Sir Grout New York

Eddie Moleros

718-514-6016



www.sirgroutny.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sir Grout New York Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend