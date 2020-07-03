California League of Schools Welcomes First Female, Hispanic Executive Director

Press Releases California League of Schools Press Release

Irvine, CA, July 03, 2020



“Cathy Perry has consistently demonstrated her ability to help guide CLS to where it needs to go, and we are so excited to welcome her to her new role as executive director,” said Martinex Kedziora, Ed.D., chairman of the California League of Schools Board of Trustees. “Her financial savvy has ensured CLS will survive the challenges of COVID-19. The innovations she is planning for new CLS products and services will transform how we help K-12 teachers and administrators better serve students.”



A new vision for CLS

As assistant executive director for CLS, part of Cathy’s role involved shepherding new ideas to fruition. In that capacity, she guided staff members in shifting the nonprofit from delivering short, in-person events to providing a mix of deeper learning options such as remote learning, remote coaching, and STEAM certifications, which give educators the time they need to brainstorm, implement, and refine new techniques and ideas.



She plans to continue diversifying meaningful learning options so CLS can support educators during the trying times of COVID-19 and beyond.



