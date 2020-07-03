PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Rock Savages Podcast

Press Release

Podcast Interview with Nashville Rock Band "All Them Witches"


Mogadore, OH, July 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Rock Savages Podcast presents: Robby Staebler from All Them Witches

The Rock Savages Podcast has just released a new interview with Robby Staebler from Nashville rock band All Them Witches.

Robby Staebler is the long time Drummer from the Nashville band All Them Witches. On this episode, they chat with Robby about his experience recording the bands latest album at Abbey Road Studios in England, working with Dave Cobb, and the hard work that the members of All Them Witches put in to continually expand the bands artistic endeavors, fan base, and seemingly endless creativity. Their new album Nothing As The Ideal releases this September 2020.

All
Them Witches Discography:

-Nothing As The Ideal (2020
-ATW (2018
-Sleeping Through The War (2017
-Dying Surfer Meets His Maker (2015
-Our Mother Electricity (2012)
-Lightning At The Door (2016)

The Rock Savages Podcasts are either registered trademarks or trademarks of The Rock Savages Podcasts in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact: beau_mcgranahan@yahoo.com
Contact Information
The Rock Savages Podcast
Beau McGranahan
330-592-1555
Contact
www.rocksavagepod.com

