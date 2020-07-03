Press Releases The Rock Savages Podcast Press Release

Receive press releases from The Rock Savages Podcast: By Email RSS Feeds: Podcast Interview with Nashville Rock Band "All Them Witches"

Mogadore, OH, July 03, 2020 --(



The Rock Savages Podcast has just released a new interview with Robby Staebler from Nashville rock band All Them Witches.



Robby Staebler is the long time Drummer from the Nashville band All Them Witches. On this episode, they chat with Robby about his experience recording the bands latest album at Abbey Road Studios in England, working with Dave Cobb, and the hard work that the members of All Them Witches put in to continually expand the bands artistic endeavors, fan base, and seemingly endless creativity. Their new album Nothing As The Ideal releases this September 2020.



Subscribe to The Rock Savages Podcast on all major podcast platforms today! All

Them Witches Discography:



-Nothing As The Ideal (2020

-ATW (2018

-Sleeping Through The War (2017

-Dying Surfer Meets His Maker (2015

-Our Mother Electricity (2012)

-Lightning At The Door (2016)



The Rock Savages Podcasts are either registered trademarks or trademarks of The Rock Savages Podcasts in the United States and/or other countries.



The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



Contact: beau_mcgranahan@yahoo.com Mogadore, OH, July 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Rock Savages Podcast presents: Robby Staebler from All Them WitchesThe Rock Savages Podcast has just released a new interview with Robby Staebler from Nashville rock band All Them Witches.Robby Staebler is the long time Drummer from the Nashville band All Them Witches. On this episode, they chat with Robby about his experience recording the bands latest album at Abbey Road Studios in England, working with Dave Cobb, and the hard work that the members of All Them Witches put in to continually expand the bands artistic endeavors, fan base, and seemingly endless creativity. Their new album Nothing As The Ideal releases this September 2020.Subscribe to The Rock Savages Podcast on all major podcast platforms today! AllThem Witches Discography:-Nothing As The Ideal (2020-ATW (2018-Sleeping Through The War (2017-Dying Surfer Meets His Maker (2015-Our Mother Electricity (2012)-Lightning At The Door (2016)The Rock Savages Podcasts are either registered trademarks or trademarks of The Rock Savages Podcasts in the United States and/or other countries.The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.Contact: beau_mcgranahan@yahoo.com Contact Information The Rock Savages Podcast

Beau McGranahan

330-592-1555



www.rocksavagepod.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Rock Savages Podcast