FlipHTML5 Develops a Distance Teaching Tool for Teaching Online

With dynamic flipbooks created with FlipHTML5’s distance teaching tool, teachers can attract students’ attention and help improve the education process during online classes.

The distance teaching tool converts dull and boring PDF files and images into professional and interactive flipbooks online. These flipbooks can be shared right away via links to social media, email, or chat groups. Also, teachers can ask students to subscribe to their channels so that students get notifications when new content is published.



Teachers and educators can now turn their amazing remote teaching ideas into reality by combining animations, elements, and customization to produce rich web content in real-time. The distance teaching tool provides the ability to touch up content with video, audio, images, text, links, photo slideshows, hotspots, and more. One of the most engaging ways of using the media-rich flipbooks is for presentation in live streaming, which is more engaging and interactive for students to learn and understand teaching sections even remotely.



“FlipHTML5 has developed a distance teaching tool that offers a seamless learning experience that teachers and educators should take advantage of. It is easier to create more organized and interesting content that boosts understanding and knowledge retention,” says Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5. Its beautiful and impressive interface well suited for distance teaching makes it easy for teachers to create rich content and seamlessly upload online.



Another important feature of this distance teaching tool which is critical to the long-distance learning process is the ability to create HTML5 flipbooks, publish them, and read them on web browsers, phones, and tablets, making it accessible anywhere, at any time, even in the absence of an internet connection.



Find out more about FlipHTML5, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/learning-center/top-8-distance-teaching-tools-to-make-interactive-content-for-teachers-and-students/?utm_source=prcom&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=fh5-2020070211



About FlipHTML5

