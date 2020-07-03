SkyVPN Strengthens Privacy Protection for Users Amid India’s Digital Strike

Press Releases SkyVPN Inc. Press Release

Sunnyvale, CA, July 03, 2020 --(



With the ban being enforced in India, many Indian internet users’ awareness of online privacy protection has increased accordingly. Using a VPN is the easiest way to resist attempts to spy on users’ internet traffic.



A VPN app allows users to mask IP addresses and access region-restricted websites in a safe and secure way. It is also a powerful tool that allows users to overcome corporate invasion into the privacy of India’s 1.3 billion people. That is why more and more Indians are using a VPN to reclaim their internet security and privacy.



Currently serving over twenty million users across the globe, SkyVPN bypasses geo-restrictions and secures online connection over unprotected WiFi or hotspot networks. Regardless of user location, SkyVPN’s service provides unlimited access to all sites, apps and content while protecting data, intercepting cookies, hiding the IP of the users and allowing the users to browse anonymously.



SkyVPN uses military-grade encryption and has 500 servers in 11 locations accessible for users. Users can access any of these VPN server locations from India or anywhere else in the world. With strong encryption, anonymity, and privacy, SkyVPN also targets to help minimize the loss resulting from the Chinese apps ban in India.



Many content makers, influencers and advertisers in India who were earning from the banned applications will face a backslash by the banning move. For these affected internet users, SkyVPN provides step-by-step instructions on its website to help them reduce unnecessary loss. To read the full article, please visit: http://blog.skyvpn.net/en/202007-top-ways-to-avoid-getting-banned-on-chinese-apps-in-india/ .



“Encryption and security are the key principles of our product design,” stated a spokesperson of SkyVPN. “We are committed to protecting user privacy and help our users enjoy the convenience and benefits of the Internet without any worries.”



To know more about SkyVPN, please visit: https://www.skyvpn.net/



About SkyVPN

