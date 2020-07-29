Ready for Change? "Stand Up For Yourself Step Toward a New Direction Using Principles" Written by Jennie Msangi and Published Through TBN is Available Now on Amazon

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jennie Msangi Press Release

Jennie began her life journey in rural Ohio. Her dad worked hard and her mom stayed home with her and her 4 siblings. They are celebrating their 70th anniversary next year. Looking back they would have fit the definition of working poor but Jennie never knew it because they never lived poorly. And that is what she wants readers to realize about themselves when they read the Stand Up For Yourself book. Being poor doesn’t mean they have to live poorly. Being poor doesn’t mean they can’t have a quality life as they step toward a new direction and improve their current situation.



While Jennie's siblings went on to live in the tradition of their childhood, she ended up living in situations where she was exposed to poverty, addiction, violence, racism and crime and when most of the people she grew up with never left their small town, she traveled not only throughout the United States, but also overseas to Europe and Africa. Her book pulls from these experiences and shares strategies with the reader so that they can examine their situation and step toward a new direction. No one wants to be floundering, everyone wants to be flourishing.



Jennie is married to her husband Gill from Tanzania, East Africa. She is the mother of 5 children and the grandmother of 12 grandchildren. She has worked over 30 years in public service agencies that help families find strategies to deal with their life circumstances.



In addition to her book, she also has a 90-Day Action Planner. When readers buy the Action Planner, they are recording a time in their life. It is filled with their purpose and vision statement, monthly fill-in calendars, daily “To Do” lists, Gloats, Quotes sand Journal Notes, Goal tracking sheets, Household responsibility checklists, 10-80-10 budget tracking sheets, and many other resources.



Jennie is also starting a weekly television show, “Stand Up For Generations to Come” airing soon on Preach the Word Worldwide Television Network. Viewers can tune in as she expands upon the lessons and resources from the book in a practical way that they can apply in their own life. Remember it’s a new day and a new way.



Stay healthy and blessed.



Stand Up

When you feel like your get up and go has got up and went

When you feel like your time and your money has all been spent

When you feel you’re drowning in darkness with no end in sight

It is time to Stand Up Step Toward A New Direction

and head toward that light.

The light that only Jesus can provide.

The light that shines on the inside.

(poem reprinted from Stand Up For Yourself 2020 Jennie Msangi)



