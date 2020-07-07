Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Filling the Hole in Physics: Could a New Approach Lead to the Fabled Theory of Everything? by Dagapal

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Filling the Hole in Physics: Could a new approach lead to the fabled Theory of Everything?" - A radical scientific approach by Dagapal.

Thame, United Kingdom, July 07, 2020

Modern physics truly began in 1905 when a young Albert Einstein tore up the rule book and published his theory of special relativity. The iconic equation e=mc² emerged as a completely new way of relating energy and mass. From that, two further theories emerged, quantum mechanics for the very small and general relativity for the very large. Each theory is incredibly successful in its own field, but there is a problem, a hole in the argument. Neither theory works outside of its own field. Quantum mechanics will not scale up and general relativity will not scale down.



This book examines this dichotomy and explains how the theories were developed and then suggests a route by which these two great theories could become compatible. It posits a radical approach to the interpretation of experimental findings and examines whether that approach could possibly fill the hole and ultimately point the way to the fabled ToE, the Theory of Everything.



Filling the Hole in Physics is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 204 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653507

Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.2 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08B12HJB5



Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/FTHIP

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

In a book such as this where the author has very good reasons for anonymity a biography or CV is obviously problematic.



With respect to the groundbreaking theory described in the book, despite wishing to remain in the background, the author would appreciate feedback.

dagapal24@gmail.com



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



