Expat Financial Has Released an International Health Insurance Buying Guide for Expatriates

Vancouver, Canada, July 04, 2020 --(



The guide was developed specifically for expats, global nomads, retiring expats, and digital nomads living or planning to move abroad. The guide includes a detailed description of what international health insurance is and its terminology. It gives new expats a better understanding of what international health insurance is and why they need them when moving abroad. Expats can obtain vital information and tips on buying international health insurance. Step by step information on how to choose the right policy is available in this guide.



Furthermore, expats will gain knowledge on their insurance options, how to get a quote and purchase online, making claims, and even comparing medical plans. It doesn’t end there; expats can also learn what to do after getting covered through their preferred policy. It covers everything expats need to know before buying an international health insurance policy. The guide also includes client testaments where expats can draw knowledge and relate to shared experiences by previous expats who have bought international health insurance through expatfinancial.com.



David Tompkins, President - TFG Global Insurance Solutions Ltd., noted, “We hope that this guide will be a valuable resource for international citizens, global nomads, and expatriates around the world. Buying global health coverage when living abroad doesn’t have to be too difficult if you have access to the right information.”



David further remarked, “We receive calls and emails from expatriates around the globe who not only need an online quote but also have detailed questions which we also answer. This global medical insurance handbook provides additional information that expats can read at their leisure and help them make a more informed decision on their global healthcare requirements.”



Future and current expatriates can download this free comprehensive international health insurance consumer guide by completing a simple form providing their name and email address. Then, a link will be sent to them to download the guide in Adobe PDF format.



Finally, David Tompkins remarked, "The COVID-19 pandemic has proved that many more employees can work remotely at home, but possibly also at home in a country overseas if they have access to high-speed internet and of course global health insurance.They are joining many other digital nomads who have already made the transition to living and working abroad.



David Tompkins

+1-416-619-5362



https://expatfinancial.com



