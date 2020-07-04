America's Boating Channel Celebrates Boating Safety

Press Releases America's Boating Channel Press Release

New Season Four Videos Premiere Every Friday Afternoon at 4 PM ET

Raleigh, NC, July 04, 2020 --(



"Life Jacket Labels," "Electric Shock Drowning (ESD)," and "Social Distancing for Boaters" will debut on July 10, 17, and 24 respectively at 4 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on AmericasBoatingChannel.com and America's Boating Channel on YouTube. Segments of these videos will be highlighted in a special preview presentation on Friday July 3.



The July titles cover the new labeling system for life jackets now being adopted in North America, hidden dangers of electric shock drowning (ESD) at fresh-water marinas, and how to safely resume recreational boating by practicing social distancing.



America’s Boating Channel launched “Boater Education,” “Engine Cut-Off Devices,” and “Life Jacket Care” in May, and “Behavioral Consequences,” “Introducing ATONS” and “Dispelling BUI Myths” in July, generating increased viewership as Americans stayed home to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus pandemic.



Recreational boating is experiencing higher levels in 2020 as people resume outdoor activities. Screening boater education videos is an excellent way for boaters to prepare for safer experiences on the water.



The service also recently completed a six-episode flight of highly viewed weekly online magazine shows called "America's Boating Channel LIVE," designed to help recreational boaters cope with sheltering in place. The entire series can be accessed at bit/lyLIVEBinge.



America’s Boating Channel is now accepting video subject matter suggestions for its 2021 Season Five. Email INFO@AmericasBoatingChannel.com.



About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. America’s Boating Channel features professionally produced high definition safe boating and boater education videos. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.

Bob Canfield

919-225-0144



https://americasboatingchannel.com



