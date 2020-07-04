Devart SecureBridge Got Support for Latest Rad Studio 10.4 Sydney

Press Releases Devart Press Release

Devart has recently introduced a long-awaited update of SecureBridge v9.3, its robust Delphi security components. The updated solution now supports the latest version of Rad Studio 10.4 Sydney.

Prague, Czech Republic, July 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released SecureBridge v9.3 with support for RAD Studio 10.4 Sydney. Other notable updates include the support for Lazarus 2.0.8 and the macOS 64-bit target platform in Lazarus.

The list of new and improved features inсludes:

Support for the newest RAD Studio 10.4 Sydney;

Support for the latest Lazarus version 2.0.8;

Support for the Socks4 and Socks5 network protocols for routing traffic to a server through a firewall;

A new class, TScPKCS12Processor, to support importing certificates and private keys from keystore files in the PKCS #12 format;

Support for SSH dynamic port forwarding in TScSSHChannel;

Support for the Signed Certificate Timestamp (SCT) certificate extension.

SecureBridge offers components that can be used as clients and servers for SSH, SFTP, SSL, FTPS, HTTP/HTTPS, WebSocket, and SignalR protocols to protect data flow over an untrusted network. It is also compatible with data access components to prevent data interception and theft. To learn more about the current release, please visit https://blog.devart.com/securebridge-with-support-for-rad-studio-10-4.html

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/

Contact Information
Devart
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com

Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



