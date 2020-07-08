Adtelligent Launched Consolidated ID to Intensify Publishers’ Monetization

Press Releases Adtelligent Inc. Press Release

New York, NY, July 08, 2020 --(



Adtelligent Consolidated ID is a new comprehensive system for publishers. It’s based on Prebid’s open-source User ID module as a key element of the Prebid header bidding software suite.



The proposed solution is a guarantee of the publishers’ audience identification in the absence of third-party cookies. Consolidated ID aims to contribute to the effectiveness of buyers’ ad campaign performance and enhance publishers’ programmatic monetization.



“Our decision to create the identity management tool is driven by circumstances prevailing in the digital advertising ecosystem. Adtelligent Consolidated ID is a transparent and easy-to-use software that helps publishers improve audience addressability and maximize programmatic revenue. It can be pre-integrated with our Header Bidding Management Platform, and it is also available as a stand-alone solution,” says Ivan Liashok, Head of Product Adtelligent Inc.



The new identity management solution allows publishers to manage multiple IDs for each ad impression and provide buyers with their expected audience. Adtelligent Consolidated ID is pre-integrated with all key user id solutions and dynamically decides which would be the best ones for the particular advertiser that publisher works with. Due to the built-in reporting and UI-improved interface, publishers can monitor the value of each partner ID and track their efficiency.



To test Adtelligent Consolidated ID, please, contact us and request a demo.



To learn more about User ID Module, read the latest blog post.



About Adtelligent

Adtelligent is a sell-side ad tech vendor providing holistic demand management and intermediation solutions for publishers. By integrating ad serving for display and video, header wrapper capabilities, and outstream functionality into one holistic stack, Adtelligent has established a new standard for selling inventory to programmatic buyers. The company ensures publishers with in-house SaaS solutions for ad inventory monetization and yield optimization.



The Ad Monetization Platform features powerful ad serving, header bidding technology, and other tools to create alternative entry points to buyers. Adtelligent provides a unique DSP platform that allows operating of the buying and selling processes more effectively and independently from the redundant vendors. The company built a holistic infrastructure for header bidding implementation across various platforms and channels.



