New Children's Series Revolutionizes Reading with Letters That Look Like Their Sounds. Successful Self-Published Wisconsin Author to Release Visual Reading Program.

Colorful icons teach children phonics with humor and rhyme. Geared toward visual learners, author and illustrator Jolie Canoli was inspired to write the series after teaching her own children to read. A 2-book and playing cards kindergarten set on vowels and consonants that uses icons as letters will debut this fall.

“I’ve received a lot of positive feedback from parents and their children,” Canoli shares. “Several parents admitted that they didn’t know all the sounds the letters made, or why, and the illustrations have forever sealed that new understanding in their minds.”



Reading requires abstract thinking. Children are born with practical thinking skills- touch it, eat it, smell it, and learn its qualities, uses, and applications. Abstract thinking like math and reading requires children to connect meaning to symbols. Children must understand that a symbol (A, B, C) signifies a sound, and then merge those sounds to form words. Canoli’s phonics books make it easier for children to acquire abstract thinking by creating letters that look like sounds children are already acquainted with. Children don’t need to take an extra step of connecting an image with a symbol; instead the image is the symbol.



Teaching phonics with these books is as easy as storytime. Parents simply sit down with their child and read a book that sounds and feels as fun as Dr. Seuss. Yet these short poems are full of sound repetition that reinforces the letter sound through a funny story. For example:



L is line and it looks like a stick

If you’re lucky you’ll give this sweet letter a lick.



The only adjustment for parents is that the text requires parents to pronounce individual letter sounds, though it is easy enough. Sounds are indicated in the text using slashes (/m/ would be read as “mmm”).



“The book is quite funny on purpose,” says Canoli. “When children hear a story that contains humor it is more easily recalled. Every aspect of this book is focused on helping your child learn, recall, and retain phonics in a user friendly manner.”



Canoli plans to release short, fun early reader books that use the same letter sound images to form words so kids can apply their knowledge and begin reading.



Phonics programs use various methodologies. Canoli believes her program complements any standard phonics curriculum, as well as more rigorous phonics programs that use the Orton-Gillingham method.



Jolie Canoli is a mother, author, illustrator, and performing artist.



Jolie Williams

262-388-4038



Joliecanoli.com



