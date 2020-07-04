Chaumette Named Winner of The Knot Best of Weddings 2020

Press Releases Chaumette Vineyards and Winery Press Release

Ste. Genevieve, MO, July 04, 2020 --



The Knot is the nation’s leading multiplatform wedding resource offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national and local wedding magazines, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram. Ste. Genevieve, MO, July 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2020 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings. This accolade represents the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families, and wedding guests.For the sixth year in a row, Chaumette has been named a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings awards. They are also listed in The Knot’s Hall of Fame for the same category. In 2020, only 5% of hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot received this distinguished award.To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews across various vendor categories, including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers, and more, to find the highest rated vendors of the year. These winners represent the best of the best wedding professionals that engaged couples should consider booking for their own unique wedding.For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and this year’s winners, please visit www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.Chaumette is also now offering an elopement package that includes a wedding coordinator, officiant, dinner, cake, and much more. For additonal information, please visit https://chaumette.com/ or call (573) 747-1000.About Chaumette Vineyards & WineryChaumette Vineyards & Winery has evolved into a premier wine lifestyle destination, including private villas for overnight stays, full-service restaurant, among more traditional winery amenities.About The KnotThe Knot is the nation’s leading multiplatform wedding resource offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national and local wedding magazines, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram. Contact Information Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

