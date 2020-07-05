Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Receive press releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Loveforce International Signs Multi-Talented Soul-Blues Recording Artist Billy Ray Charles

Loveforce International signs multi-talented Sould / Blues musician, singer, songwriter and producer, Billy Ray Charles to a recording, administrative publishing, sync-licensing and book deal.

Santa Clarita, CA, July 05, 2020 --(



Known for performing music in the Soul, Southern Soul, Blues Music genres, Charles is a Las Vegas Blues Hall of Fame inductee and a Las Vegas Black Music Award winner twice (2007, 2013). He has performed as a musician with Johnny Taylor, The Temptations, Joe Williams, Blue Mitchel, Al Wilson & The Fifth Dimension.



In the 1970’s, Charles was a member of the Hitmakers, an elite group of Los Angeles based African American studio musicians similar to the Wrecking Crew and the Funk Brothers. The Hitmakers included James Gadson, from watts 103rd St rhythm band, drums, James Ingram (the famous singer of hits like “Just Once”), keyboards, Ray Parker Jr. (Ghostbuster’s theme song), guitar David T Walker, guitar, Tony Colemen trombone, keyboards piano, James Jamerson Jr, bass, Billy Ray Charles, guitar. Ray Parker Jr. joined the Hitmakers after the Funk Brothers was dismantled in 1972.

“We are very proud to sign a multi-talented musician, singer, writer and producer of Billy Ray Charles caliber to our label.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.



The agreement with Charles includes, a recording contract, administrative publishing for his songwriter and publishing catalog, a licensing and sync representation and a book publishing contract. Releases on Charles will begin during July. His music will be released on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Deezer, Pandora, Media Net, iHeart Radio, Amazon Music, Google Play, Jio Saavn, KKBox, You Tube Music, Instagram / Facebook, TikTok, and Net Ease among others.



For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Santa Clarita, CA, July 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Loveforce International is proud to announce the signing of Billy Ray Charles. Charles is Soul and Blues musician, singer, record producer and songwriter. As a guitarist, he has played with the likes of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame & Blues Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Blue Bland, The Temptations, Tyrone Davis, Freddie Canon and The Cold Bloods.Known for performing music in the Soul, Southern Soul, Blues Music genres, Charles is a Las Vegas Blues Hall of Fame inductee and a Las Vegas Black Music Award winner twice (2007, 2013). He has performed as a musician with Johnny Taylor, The Temptations, Joe Williams, Blue Mitchel, Al Wilson & The Fifth Dimension.In the 1970’s, Charles was a member of the Hitmakers, an elite group of Los Angeles based African American studio musicians similar to the Wrecking Crew and the Funk Brothers. The Hitmakers included James Gadson, from watts 103rd St rhythm band, drums, James Ingram (the famous singer of hits like “Just Once”), keyboards, Ray Parker Jr. (Ghostbuster’s theme song), guitar David T Walker, guitar, Tony Colemen trombone, keyboards piano, James Jamerson Jr, bass, Billy Ray Charles, guitar. Ray Parker Jr. joined the Hitmakers after the Funk Brothers was dismantled in 1972.“We are very proud to sign a multi-talented musician, singer, writer and producer of Billy Ray Charles caliber to our label.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.The agreement with Charles includes, a recording contract, administrative publishing for his songwriter and publishing catalog, a licensing and sync representation and a book publishing contract. Releases on Charles will begin during July. His music will be released on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Deezer, Pandora, Media Net, iHeart Radio, Amazon Music, Google Play, Jio Saavn, KKBox, You Tube Music, Instagram / Facebook, TikTok, and Net Ease among others.For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company