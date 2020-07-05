OKKAMI On-Boards Maitria Residence Rama 9 & Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi

Press Releases OKKAMI Press Release

Bangkok, Thailand, July 05, 2020 --(



OKKAMI realises that many guests will be conscious of physical interactions with hotel staff and hotel amenities. To meet this "new normal," OKKAMI will be implementing a QR code system whereby all food & beverage menus would be digitally displayed inside guests’ mobile devices. The menus will also support a function that would allow guests to select and confirm orders through their devices. Aside from viewing menus on their devices, guests can also view their folio prior to checking out. OKKAMI’s interface with the PMS system offers guests the ability to perform express check-out on their device without the necessary step of passing by reception.



Now that Chatrium Group will be including Maitria Rama 9 and Chatrium Soi Dao, the hotels will become a part of an extensive CRM network that collects Chatrium’s guests profiles including service orders, preferences, spa activities, and much more. This CRM system will eventually be converted into a full-scale global Loyalty Program with a redeemable points system, once all Chatrium properties are deployed. In addition to hotel guests enjoying the above-mentioned benefits, long-term residents residing in the residence section of Maitria Rama 9 would also enjoy the same system.



About OKKAMI

Jane Hamilton

+66(0)2 402 6646



https://www.okkami.com



