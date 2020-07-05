

Systweak Launches "Private Browser Care" for Android on Play Store

This browser app allows users to surf the internet in a private and secure mode.

Jaipur, India, July 05, 2020 --(



This browser does not save any cookies or cache files during a session. If any temporary files are stored, then they are automatically deleted once the user ends the current session. This ensures that no browsing data is collected or shared with any third-party marketing agencies or individuals with malicious intent. Private Browser care also allows the users to switch between the desktop and mobile versions of the website with a single tap. The app is designed to be lightweight on phone resources along with having a simple user-interface. Listed below are some of the key features of Private Browser Care.



Maintains no record of a browsing session.



Supports multiple tabs in one session.



Switch between Desktop & Mobile Version of website.



Consumes minimum resources on your smartphone.



“We have come across many incidents of data leaks and compromise in security and privacy of user information. This inspired us to create a browser that offered safe and secure browsing without storing any details. The concept of Private Browser Care is simple and easy to understand. Users can now surf on the internet without fear that their clicks and history is being recorded or stored anywhere. As soon as the user exits all the current session information gets erased from your device leaving only the downloads that were intended,” said Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Product Development, Systweak Software.



“Systweak Software has always stuck to its mission statement of providing software solutions to people across the globe. Our research team identified the need of a browser that would aid the users to surf the internet without the fear that their browsing sessions are being recorded, shared or sold to marketing agencies and Ecommerce Conglomerates. And Private Browser Care is the perfect solution that caters the needs of a browser without records. I would like to suggest you to use this application and recommend it to your friends as well.” - Mr Shrishail Rana, CEO and Founder, Systweak Software.



To know more about Private Browser Care, please visit the official Google Play Store page.



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.privatebrowsercare



Contact Information Systweak Software

Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030

http://www.systweak.com

