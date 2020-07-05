Fishman & Associates is Designing the Food and Beverage Areas for the New Sheraton Hotel in Bradenton

Press Releases Fishman and Associates Press Release

Venice, FL, July 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Fishman & Associates is working with Sandvick Architects, Inc. based in Cleveland and IN Development Partners based in San Francisco to design the food and beverage service areas for the Palmetto Sheraton Hotel adjacent to the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The 8-story 252-room hotel will feature a full service restaurant, banquet kitchen, rooftop bar and kitchen, lobby bar, coffee bar, and outdoor tiki bar for the resort-style pool. The new hotel is expected to open in late 2021.

Fishman & Associates provides food service design support to diverse clients nationwide including assisted living and retirement centers, healthcare facilities, hotels, hospitals, schools, restaurants, country clubs, churches, clubhouses, resorts and more. The company has supported more than 350 senior living projects in 25 states. Its expertise includes kitchen design, bar and dining room layout, equipment specification, cost budgeting, refrigeration, and fabrication for new and remodeled food service facilities.

