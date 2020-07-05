Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases El Toro Training Press Release

Receive press releases from El Toro Training: By Email RSS Feeds: El Toro Training's Speedwraps - The Reinvention of the Ankle Weight Are Gaining Significant Traction in Fitness & Dance Studios Around the Globe

The next generation of wearable weight systems has taken several new markets by storm. Although the product was invented with Soccer in mind to increase foot speed and agility it has now become clear that the fitness industry and the dance world have identified Speedwraps as mandated equipment for many classes and studios.

Export, PA, July 05, 2020 --(



Until now, athletes and fitness enthusiast in every realm have relied on ankle weights to enhance their workout. Traditional ankle weights are bulky and loose-fitting sandbags that tend to shift and can cause discomfort, muscle strain or ligament and tendon damage due to specific and direct stress on the Achilles tendon. As such, it precluded the use of them for rehabilitation applications and simple daily fitness routines, such as walking.



Imagine if your regiment included walking a mile and a half every day but with the addition of El Toro Training Speedwraps that same mile and a half yielded the equivalent or more than three miles in exercise.



El Toro worked with athletic trainers, professional athletes and a leading body device interface specialist to design a wearable weight technology that is ergonomic, its contoured interchangeable steel weight insert system evenly distributes weight between the ankle and the knee. The proprietary design and graduating weight system makes this product an absolute must have for everyone who takes their fitness and safety serious.



“Our wearable weight technology is currently being used by athletes in all sports and has most recently taken the fitness class and dance world by storm. High profile dance studios like Expressenz (featured on the hit TV series World of Dance) have incorporated Speedwraps™ into their training and instructors with National Association for Fitness Certification (NAFC) as well as other organizations are readily incorporating the product in to their daily classes,” said Joseph Scott Managing Partner of El Toro Training™.



Speedwraps™ are designed to not alter the users’ gait and eliminates any weight load on the Achilles Tendon, unlike traditional ankle weights.



About

SPEEDWRAPS™ were conceived in January 2014 with the goal of providing a safe alternative to traditional ankle weights. SPEEDWRAPS™ are an engineered training product designed specifically to safely improve an athlete’s speed, strength, agility & overall athletic performance. From fitness classes to dance studios to MMA and athletes in every sport as well as for rehabilitation purposes the El Toro Speedwrap™ will clearly become the go to safer alternative to traditional ankle weights.



For more information, please visit: https://eltorotraining.com/



Media Contact

Company Name: WPK Enterprises LLC

Contact Person: Joseph Scott

Email: info@etswrap.com

Phone: 484-744-4297

Country: United States

Website: https://eltorotraining.com/ Export, PA, July 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- El Toro Training™ has taken wearable weight and made it safe and efficient. Speedwraps are a proprietary evolution of ankle weights. This patent pending product is comprised of an advanced fabric high compression wrap coupled with ergonomic steel weight inserts. The product was designed specifically to replace the antiquated and dangerous traditional ankle weights that you are familiar with and that are still to this day used by millions of athletes around the world. Now, at an ever-increasing pace fitness instructors, dancers, yoga enthusiast, performers, trainers, MMA athletes and athletes in general are switching to the Speedwrap™ as a safer and more effective alternative. When it comes to improving speed, strength and agility, Speedwraps™ are the next-generation wearable weight technology effectively making traditional ankle weights obsolete.Until now, athletes and fitness enthusiast in every realm have relied on ankle weights to enhance their workout. Traditional ankle weights are bulky and loose-fitting sandbags that tend to shift and can cause discomfort, muscle strain or ligament and tendon damage due to specific and direct stress on the Achilles tendon. As such, it precluded the use of them for rehabilitation applications and simple daily fitness routines, such as walking.Imagine if your regiment included walking a mile and a half every day but with the addition of El Toro Training Speedwraps that same mile and a half yielded the equivalent or more than three miles in exercise.El Toro worked with athletic trainers, professional athletes and a leading body device interface specialist to design a wearable weight technology that is ergonomic, its contoured interchangeable steel weight insert system evenly distributes weight between the ankle and the knee. The proprietary design and graduating weight system makes this product an absolute must have for everyone who takes their fitness and safety serious.“Our wearable weight technology is currently being used by athletes in all sports and has most recently taken the fitness class and dance world by storm. High profile dance studios like Expressenz (featured on the hit TV series World of Dance) have incorporated Speedwraps™ into their training and instructors with National Association for Fitness Certification (NAFC) as well as other organizations are readily incorporating the product in to their daily classes,” said Joseph Scott Managing Partner of El Toro Training™.Speedwraps™ are designed to not alter the users’ gait and eliminates any weight load on the Achilles Tendon, unlike traditional ankle weights.AboutSPEEDWRAPS™ were conceived in January 2014 with the goal of providing a safe alternative to traditional ankle weights. SPEEDWRAPS™ are an engineered training product designed specifically to safely improve an athlete’s speed, strength, agility & overall athletic performance. From fitness classes to dance studios to MMA and athletes in every sport as well as for rehabilitation purposes the El Toro Speedwrap™ will clearly become the go to safer alternative to traditional ankle weights.For more information, please visit: https://eltorotraining.com/Media ContactCompany Name: WPK Enterprises LLCContact Person: Joseph ScottEmail: info@etswrap.comPhone: 484-744-4297Country: United StatesWebsite: https://eltorotraining.com/ Contact Information El Toro Training

Joseph Scott

281-396-4184



www.eltorotraining.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from El Toro Training Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend