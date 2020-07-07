Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases URBT Plus Press Release

Receive press releases from URBT Plus: By Email RSS Feeds: Urban Television Network is Launching a New Streaming Application URBT Plus (OTC: URBT)

Urban TV is transforming Global Entertainment and TV streaming with the new and exciting URBT Plus App.

Hollywood, CA, July 07, 2020 --(



Built on the backbone of Amazon technology with over 5,000 movies and 20 live streaming television channels, URBT Plus is setting a new trend. It is opening the doors for diversity and opportunity by reaching new demographics to provide modern options for future consumers. URBT Plus is devoted to showcasing the most exciting and top-notch live TV and video on demand programming for the viewing pleasure of consumers wherever they are.



URBT Plus is attracting the interest of movie lovers from around the world with its phenomenal digital streaming movie and television platform that rivals the big shots in the industry today.



URBT Plus believes that it is addressing the need to implement programming for a global audience to provide new opportunities and satisfaction to their audience. URBT Plus allows for streaming of hundreds of movie titles and high definition television networks. The new streaming platform appeals to multilingual and multicultural audiences, including Spanish, English, and Arabic channels, that is unmatched. URBT Plus is eager to put the “Punch” into how television is viewed around the world.



Investors should be particularly eager to keep an eye out for this company ushering in a new and exciting era in the television experience. With Netflix stock currently trading up at about $470 per share and Amazon trading at about $2800 per share, now might be the best time to invest in this new streaming company.



See what is coming to URBT Plus by checking out their website.



Safe Harbor Statement:

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hollywood, CA, July 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Urban Television Network is proud to announce the introduction of its new streaming platform URBT Plus. URBT Plus is creating a new era of television experience with a global appeal. URBT Plus is bringing video on demand and live television to its exceptional streaming platform.Built on the backbone of Amazon technology with over 5,000 movies and 20 live streaming television channels, URBT Plus is setting a new trend. It is opening the doors for diversity and opportunity by reaching new demographics to provide modern options for future consumers. URBT Plus is devoted to showcasing the most exciting and top-notch live TV and video on demand programming for the viewing pleasure of consumers wherever they are.URBT Plus is attracting the interest of movie lovers from around the world with its phenomenal digital streaming movie and television platform that rivals the big shots in the industry today.URBT Plus believes that it is addressing the need to implement programming for a global audience to provide new opportunities and satisfaction to their audience. URBT Plus allows for streaming of hundreds of movie titles and high definition television networks. The new streaming platform appeals to multilingual and multicultural audiences, including Spanish, English, and Arabic channels, that is unmatched. URBT Plus is eager to put the “Punch” into how television is viewed around the world.Investors should be particularly eager to keep an eye out for this company ushering in a new and exciting era in the television experience. With Netflix stock currently trading up at about $470 per share and Amazon trading at about $2800 per share, now might be the best time to invest in this new streaming company.See what is coming to URBT Plus by checking out their website.Safe Harbor Statement:These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Contact Information URBT Plus

Candace Steinberg

323-489-8119 Ext. 236



urbtplus.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from URBT Plus Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend