Offshoreinsiders.com Responds to Historic Times with Unprecedented Offer to Mark Sports Return

In response to the unprecedented times in the sports betting industry, OffshoreInsiders.com is doubling every subscription of a week or longer. Led by legendary sports handicapper Joe Duffy, this website traces its roots to the score phone days of the 1980s.

This shall apply to Joe Duffy, Stevie Vincent, MasterLockLine, and Bet it Trinity. Offer is good until at least August 1.



“It’s a cliché, but it is truthful. Unprecedented times call for an unprecedented measure,” admits CEO Joe Duffy.



Succinctly put, if one invests in the monthly pick pack, it is automatically doubled to 62 days. Purchasers are advised not to fret about expiration date on site. All pick packs will be upgraded manually by the following morning. Current clients will have days added to end of your subscription.



The purchase can be made immediately, but the subscription will not begin until July 23 (or whichever date is the day a baseball, basketball, for football game is played).



Duffy emphasizes that, “New, existing, and previous clients are all welcome.” Why such a sale of such magnitude? “My career was built on a loyal following and well-earned positive repute. Clients have been investing with me since before the internet. But in uncharted waters, I am assuming nothing,” explains Duffy about the uncharted waters the industry is entering.



