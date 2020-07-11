My Keto Lifestyle™ Has Added Low Carb, Keto-Friendly Ice Cream to It's Product Line

Press Releases My KETO Lifestyle™ Press Release

Created by Real Good Foods, Inc., this amazing ice cream fits nicely into your low carb lifestyle.

Newport Beach, CA, July 11, 2020



2). Flavors:



• Salted Caramel

• Cake Batter

• Macha Java Chip

• Mint Chocolate Chip

• Chocolate

• Tanzanian Vanilla

• Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip



3). Special Offer:



Visit https://realgoodfoods.com/collections/ice-cream?aff=184 and get 15% off your purchase at the Real Good Foods website. Use myketo15 at checkout.



Jim Neace

714-454-4655



myketolifestyle.org



