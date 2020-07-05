Award-Winning Artist Debuts at Attleboro Arts Museum

Press Releases Alexander Morris Art Press Release

Abstract artist selected for participation in Attleboro Arts Museum's online exhibition, showcasing his signature thickly-textured and layered marking. In newer work displayed at Attleboro's online show, Alexander Morris displays his trademark resonance and artistic intensity to east-coast art community.

Rumford, RI, July 05, 2020 --(



"On the Surface" is viewable online until July 16th, 2020. To view The Key No. 6 and read words from the artist about the piece, please visit https://indd.adobe.com/view/44138496-ec5a-4fb4-8865-e05d918a8ea2. Alexander Morris is featured artist 106.



Morris’s piece, The Key No. 6, is an abstract study of light and dark, and the layering, obliterating, and reiterating of marks create a rich texture and history. This process, Morris says, "creates a narrative for the audience to traverse, with more and more to see with repeated viewings." This is a signature process and marking for his artwork which speaks to viewers on an individual and intrinsic level. Indeed, "Everything to the most minor detail is used purposefully in an aesthetic that is structurally and spiritually bold and resonant of personal artistic intensity." With his growing exhibition experience in New England and surrounding regions, Morris brings this resonance and intensity to the east coast.



Alexander Morris has an extensive exhibition history at various galleries and museums in the west and east, and has taken part in regular exhibits and invitationals at the highly-regarded Springville Museum of Fine Art in Utah. In addition, his work is featured in public and corporate collections, including the law firm of Jones Waldo in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mr. Morris is the recipient of various awards and honors and was voted ‘Best on the Rise Abstractionist’ by City Weekly.



Alexander Morris was born in Utah and currently lives and works in New England. He received a BFA from University of Utah in 2013.



Alexander Morris

401-408-6087



https://www.alexandermorrisart.com



